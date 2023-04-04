Jennifer Lopez Launches RTD Cocktails With Tequila and More

Actress, singer and dancer extraordinaire Jennifer Lopez is launching a brand of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails named The House of Delola, a twist on one of her nicknames, Lola.

The first trio releases, dubbed the “Delola Spritz,” will come in Bella Berry Spritz, Paloma Rosa Spritz, and L’Orange Spritz flavors, containing vodka and hibiscus, tequila and elderflower, and amaro and passionfruit respectively.

Unlike typical canned RTDs, Lopez’s pre-batched cocktails will come in full-sized 750ml glass bottles. The pair of lions embossed on the front is said to represent her and her husband Ben Affleck.

“It has this combination, which I think is very me, where it’s kind of down to earth … but also super glam,” said Jennifer Lopez in a press release. “Jenny from the block meets the Italian coast.”

In addition to the movies, the music and now the alcohol, Lopez has previously ventured into beauty products, shoes and perfume.

The House of Delola cocktails will be rolling out nationwide throughout 2023 at an unannounced price. You can check out DelolaLife.com for more details.

