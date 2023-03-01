High Noon Debuts Its First Tequila Hard Seltzer

High Noon is finally moving beyond vodka with the release of High Noon Tequila Seltzers.

The best-selling brand has just debuted an 8-pack of tequila seltzers across the United States containing lime, grapefruit, passionfruit and strawberry flavors selling at a retail price of $21.99.

The move comes on the heels of an industry-wide shift toward ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages made with distilled spirits, a trend that High Noon arguably single-handedly popularized.

While hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly are made with malt liquor, High Noon has used vodka (and now tequila) since its inception in 2019. The move paid off.

High Noon was Drizly’s single best-selling RTD brand in 2021 by a huge margin; in fact, their products comprised seven of Drizly’s top ten best-selling RTDs that year.

Now, High Noon is positioned to do well within a changing market. A recently commissioned IWSR Drinks Markets Analysis forecasted that demand for RTDs will continue to grow until 2026, at which point they are projected to outpace the popularity of hard seltzers.

Other brands have been forced to play catch-up.

Truly recently announced a “brand refresh” that included the return of Truly Vodka Sodas and other cocktail-inspired flavors.

White Claw announced a similar series of moves in January, releasing a set of White Claw “Triple Wave Filtered” Vodkas and announcing a yet-unreleased line of White Claw Vodka Sodas.

Nonetheless, High Noon will likely face tough competition in the rapidly expanding tequila RTD market.

Topo Chico, Fresca, Playboy, Boston Beer Company, Stone Brewing and even professional boxer Canelo Alvarez have all announced investments in their own RTD brands over the past year.

If you’re interested in checking out High Noon Tequila Seltzer, you can find the website here.

