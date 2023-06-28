 Guy Fieri Unveils His Latest Tequila, Santo Añejo
New Release

Guy Fieri Unveils Santo Añejo, His Fifth Tequila in Collaboration With Former Van Halen Vocalist Sammy Hagar

Pedro WolfeJun 28th, 2023, 5:29 pm
Guy Fieri

(Photo: Santo Tequila)

“Mayor of Flavortown” Guy Fieri and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar are teaming up once again for the release of their latest tequila, Santo Añejo.

The new expression, which is now retailing for $75, is aged for 24 months in former American Whiskey oak casks.

Given Fieri’s track record, you’d be easily mistaken to think that the new tequila might taste of loaded nachos, fish tacos and peach cobbler. On the contrary, Santo says that the bottling combines aromas of pineapple and tobacco resin with subdued hints of peppery cedar, dried desert sage and green melon.

Guy Fieri proclaimed in a press release: “Our Añejo is the perfect sipper, real deal flavour that comes from treating the agave and the barrel ageing process with respect, not from additives or flavourings. On its own or side-by-side whatever you’re grillin’ up, the big, bold, agave-forward flavour of Santo Tequila Añejo is here just in time for summer.”

Since launching in 2017, Santo Tequila has released a Blanco, Reposado, Blanco 110 Proof and Mezquila; a 50-50 mix of tequila and mezcal that was created in collaboration with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine years before he debuted his own Calirosa Tequila.

In anticipation of their añejo launch, Fieri and Hagar unveiled a vaguely defined “mystery NFT rewards” program at the beginning of the month. Now that Santo Añejo has launched, thousands of fans are supposedly going to be receiving NFT “perks” that included the likes of a virtual tequila tasting or a Santo-branded guitar.

If you’re interested in checking out Santo Tequila for yourself, find their website here.

Pedro Wolfe

