Tequio Tequila Launched Its Cocktails Into the Stratosphere

The world of spirits marketing is always reaching astronomical new heights. The industry has produced such marvels as a space-aged bourbon and a $132,000 15-mile altitude wine-tasting — now, we’re getting a stratospheric ready-to-drink cocktail.

Last January, Tequio launched its duo of Sparkling Blanco and Reposado canned cocktails 52,000 feet into the stratosphere with the aid of a high-altitude weather balloon. The outlandish stunt, which was said to have lasted 5 hours and 17 minutes, has now been released in full detail on Youtube:





Play



“While Tequio always recommends serving our canned cocktails ice-cold, it’s hard to beat the chill that comes from a near-space flight,” said the brand in a press release.

Amidst the absolute avalanche of tequila ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages that have hit shelves over the past few years, it’s easy to understand why some brands would go above and beyond to stand out.

Apparently, Tequio has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Available now in 35 states across the US, the brand says that it’s the first canned cocktail to use 100% agave tequila reposado and the first made with certified additive-free tequila (and, of course, the first to be launched into the stratosphere).

Crafted from a three-part mix of El Mexicano Tequila, sparkling water and a “subtle hint of lime,” Tequio is pitching itself as the gourmet alternative to popular tequila seltzers on the market.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out its website here.

