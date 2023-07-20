Fiero Tequila Launches Serrano Pepper-Infused Tequila Blanco

San Francisco’s Hotaling & Co. is following up its Habanero Blanco Tequila with a serrano pepper-infused expression.

Made using vine-ripened serrano peppers from local Jalisco farmer’s markets, the brand says that the new spirit is perfect for spice lovers and skeptics alike.

According to Dan Leese, Chief Executive Officer at Hotaling & Co.: “This expression truly captures the essence of Mexican tequila-making artistry and is a perfect complement to Fiero Habanero Tequila. This slightly less spicy expression will allow consumers to enjoy different levels of heat while providing a unique tequila experience in every sip.”

While a habanero pepper sits in the mouth-scorching range of 100,000-350,000 Scoville units, serranos clock in at a manageable 10,000-23,000.

However, the spice of the pepper doesn’t necessarily translate to the spice of the tequila. Ghost Tequila — the self-proclaimed “world’s spiciest tequila” — famously infuses its spirit with 1,000,000 Scoville Bhut Jolokia ghost peppers. On the palate, it hits a sharp kick without delving too far into the unmanageable “hot sauce challenge” territory.

As the spicy marg reaches new heights of popularity and viral hot wings-centric interview shows rack up millions of views, the demand for pepper-infused tequila will likely continue to grow.

You can find Fiero Serrano Tequila for $29.99 at ReserveBar.

