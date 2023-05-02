El Mayor Tequila Releases 39-Month-Aged Extra Añejo

El Mayor Tequila is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 6,000 bottles of a new limited-edition extra añejo.

To commemorate the occasion, Master Distiller Rodolfo Gonzalez is said to have selected 25 barrels of the distillery’s oldest stock aged 39 months in American Oak bourbon barrels. Retailing for $130, the limited-run will launch nationwide in July.

“This limited-edition Extra Añejo tequila is the culmination of 25 years of knowledge, expertise and innovation,” said Graciela Gonzalez, fourth-generation distiller and daughter of Rodolfo Gonzalez.

“The result is an extraordinarily smooth, well-balanced tequila with elegant oak hints, baking spices and dried fruit on the nose and palate. It’s a gorgeous expression worthy of marking such a significant milestone.”

This newest extra añejo is the latest in an unofficial specialty barrel-aged series. In years past, El Mayor has released Port cask finished, rum cask finished and sherry cask finished extra anejo’s at similar price points and barrel durations (usually in the three-year range).

Demand for specialty barrel-aged tequila has exploded in recent years, particularly in combination with brand’s anniversary celebrations.

Within the past few months, El Tesoro partnered with Booker’s Bourbon to release a $500 36-month extra añejo in honor of its 85th anniversary. Upping the ante, G4 released a $500 6-year extra añejo aged in ex-George Dickel whiskey barrels.

Thankfully, El Mayor’s latest release comes at a slightly more manageable price point.

