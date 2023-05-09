Dos Equis Launches Michelada, Mango Marg Canned Cocktails

Heineken-owned Dos Equis has announced a trio of new canned cocktails — a 4.1% ABV Michelada, a 10% ABV Mango Margarita and a less than 0.5% ABV Lime & Salt ZERO.

The Mango Margarita promises to mix Blanco tequila with real mango juice while Lime & Salt ZERO represents the brand’s first foray into non-alcoholic beverages. The Michelada, which will soon be followed up by a Mango Michelada variation, is described as a 24 oz take on the beloved drink.

For the uninitiated, micheladas are a popular mixed beverage throughout Mexico akin to a Bloody Mary that combines beer with tomato juice, lime, hot sauce and assorted spices. The cocktail has become an unexpectedly popular choice for alcohol producers in the U.S. over the past few months.

In March, Bud Light teamed up with beloved chili-seasoning maker Tajin for the release of its own Spicy Canned Michelada.

Dos Equis has previously dipped its toes into the ready-to-drink beverage market with the release of a canned Ranch Water and Classic Lime Margarita.

Produced at the Heineken-owned Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma Brewery in Monterrey, Mexico, Dos Equis was originally conceived way back in 1897 under the name Siglo XX. In recent years, the brand has garnered viral meme fame through its iconic Most Interesting Man in the World marketing campaign.

