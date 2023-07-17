 Don Ramón Introduces Tamarind-Flavored Tequila
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
New Release

Don Ramón Introduces Tamarind-Flavored Tequila, Expanding Popular Mexican Ingredient to US Market

Pedro WolfeJul 17th, 2023, 10:55 am
Tamarind-Flavored Tequila

(Photo: Don Ramón)

Don Ramón is debuting a tamarind-flavored tequila in the American market. The new 35% ABV spirit will tow a tricky line, capitalizing on the trending popularity of flavored tequila while introducing an ingredient oft-neglected in the US.

Retailing for $25, the spirit is said to combine “bright and slightly spicy” flavors with “delicate” notes of tamarind.

Tamarind is a species of pod-like fruit indigenous to Madagascar that’s since been naturalized in the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka and beyond. Within its brittle pods is a stringy, sugary pulp that can be used in everything from chutney to leather dye.

After being introduced to the Americas in the 16th century, tamarind exploded in popularity across Mexico and the Caribbean as a darkly sweet addition to agua frescas, candies, ice cream and more. In the UK, it’s even used as one of the ingredients in Worcestershire sauce.

Tamarind-Flavored Tequila

An unharvested tamarind pod. (Photo: Pexels/Noah Ksb)

Despite its international popularity, tamarind has never really caught on in the United States. Apart from Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Vodka, American consumers don’t have easy access to the wide variety of tamarind-flavored spirits readily available abroad. Party shots like the B-52 and the Pickleback are happily slurped up across the US; in Mexico, the Tamarind tequila shot reigns supreme.

Ernesto Acuña, marketing director of Casa Don Ramón, said: “While tamarindo has been an iconic flavor in Mexico for a long time, we have seen an increase in consumer interest here in the US, where options are more limited.”

“We’re eager for customers to try this unique blend of zesty tamarind and the exceptional smoothness of premium Tequila.”

Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo is now available for purchase at retailers throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin.

Read More: 

Anheuser-Busch Teams Up With Los Sundays to Co-Create New Tequila Seltzer

Danny Trejo Launches Non-Alcoholic Tequila, Plans to Expand Into Rum, Mezcal, Gin and More

Controversial Watermelon-Flavored Tequila Takes Center Stage in Ongoing Diddy vs. Diageo Lawsuit 

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: