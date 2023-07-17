Don Ramón Introduces Tamarind-Flavored Tequila

Don Ramón is debuting a tamarind-flavored tequila in the American market. The new 35% ABV spirit will tow a tricky line, capitalizing on the trending popularity of flavored tequila while introducing an ingredient oft-neglected in the US.

Retailing for $25, the spirit is said to combine “bright and slightly spicy” flavors with “delicate” notes of tamarind.

Tamarind is a species of pod-like fruit indigenous to Madagascar that’s since been naturalized in the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka and beyond. Within its brittle pods is a stringy, sugary pulp that can be used in everything from chutney to leather dye.

After being introduced to the Americas in the 16th century, tamarind exploded in popularity across Mexico and the Caribbean as a darkly sweet addition to agua frescas, candies, ice cream and more. In the UK, it’s even used as one of the ingredients in Worcestershire sauce.

Despite its international popularity, tamarind has never really caught on in the United States. Apart from Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Vodka, American consumers don’t have easy access to the wide variety of tamarind-flavored spirits readily available abroad. Party shots like the B-52 and the Pickleback are happily slurped up across the US; in Mexico, the Tamarind tequila shot reigns supreme.

Ernesto Acuña, marketing director of Casa Don Ramón, said: “While tamarindo has been an iconic flavor in Mexico for a long time, we have seen an increase in consumer interest here in the US, where options are more limited.”

“We’re eager for customers to try this unique blend of zesty tamarind and the exceptional smoothness of premium Tequila.”

Tequila Don Ramón Tamarindo is now available for purchase at retailers throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin.

