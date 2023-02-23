Don Julio Launches Portuguese Ruby Port Wine-Finished Rosado

Following on the heels of club-favorite Don Julio 1942 and Primavera, the over-80-year-old brand has just announced its pink-tinted Tequila Don Julio Rosado.

The new release is a reposado aged four months in Ruby Port wine casks from the Douro region of Portugal. With a color more akin to a rose than an average tequila, Don Julio Rosado is said to blend aged flavors of roasted caramel with port wine notes of strawberry, raspberry and plum.

As of today, the expression is available online for an SRP of $125.99.

With this new expression, Don Julio is the latest distiller to hop on the increasingly popular wine-finished tequila trend.

Varying called “rosa” or “rosado” tequila, this growing subsection of spirits has found vocal proponents in Codigo 1530 Rosa, Gran Centenario Rosangel, and Adam Levine’s Calirosa.

Don Julio released a similar expression back in 2021 with Don Julio Primavera, a reposado aged in European casks that previously held wine infused with macerated orange peel.

In December 2022, the brand rereleased the limited-edition bottling in collaboration with DJ Kygo.

