Del Maguey Debuts ‘Accessible’ Mezcal Amidst Growing Demand

As mezcal’s popularity reaches new heights across the globe, a leading brand is launching an “ultra-palatable” expression that’ll help bridge the gap for skeptics.

Made from Espadin agave, Del Maguey Vida Puebla combines the hallmark smoke of mezcal with mellow notes of white peach, candied pine and citrus.

It’s the first mezcal in Del Maguey’s portfolio produced at a newly constructed distillery at the base of Volcano Popocatepetl, known locally as the “smoking mountain.”

Similar to brands like 5 Sentidos and Bozal, each of Del Maguey’s expressions is made by different indigenous families dotted throughout Oaxaca and Puebla, Mexico. Each of those families work with vastly different agave varietals, methods and quantities, contributing to mezcal’s reputation as a small-batch spirit.

Since mezcal production usually leans old-fashioned, it can’t be produced on quite the same scale as tequila. Combined with its smoky bite — a result of the agave’s roasting in underground pits — mezcal has historically carried an unfair notoriety as tequila’s “inaccessible” cousin.

Still, popularity continues to climb. The mezcal market is currently valued at $338 million, a figure that recently helped agave spirits overtake whiskey to become the second most valuable spirit category in the United States.

Retailing for $40, Del Maguey Vida Puebla is now available in New York, California, Florida and Ohio, and will be rolling out nationwide come July 2023.

