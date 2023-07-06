Danny Trejo Launches Non-Alcoholic Tequila Brand

Beloved character actor Danny Trejo is the latest celebrity to toss his hat into the tequila market — but one of the first to make it non-alcoholic.

Trejo is commemorating 50 years of sobriety with the launch of Trejo’s Spirits. The brand is starting off its portfolio with a “100% natural, vegan, alcohol-free” tequila, with plans to branch out into non-alcoholic rum, gin, mezcal and American whiskey in the near future.

“With Trejo’s Spirits Zero Proof Tequila, I wanted to create a completely 0.0% ABV spirit,” said Trejo in a press release. “If you’re sober like me, or just avoiding alcohol, you too can make a kickass drink that tastes like a full-on celebration! If I’m throwing a party, everyone gets a seat at the table.”

As famous teetotalers like Blake Lively and Jennifer Lopez have launched their own alcohol brands, the topic of so-called “celebrity booze cash grabs” has been ignited in the public discourse. Trejo seems to be doing his own thing, combining his personal preferences with the trending popularity of non-alcoholic beverages sweeping the beer and spirits industry.

It’s not the first time that Trejo has found a lucrative angle.

Chances are, you know Danny Trejo best from one of his hundreds of acting roles in everything from Spy Kids to Breaking Bad. He even holds the all-time record for on-screen deaths in movie history — if he plays a villain, his contract requires that his character be killed “so kids learn crime doesn’t pay.”

Behind the scenes, Trejo has quietly amassed a restaurant empire that includes LA-based Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Cantina and Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

Though his new non-alcoholic spirits brand pays homage to 50 years of sobriety, he launched a 4.7% ABV Mexican-style pilsner back in 2021 (of course named Trejo’s Cerveza). In the past, he’s also partnered with Salitos Tequila Beer for a series of machete-wielding adverts.

Trejo’s Spirits Tequila Alternative is now retailing online for $36. If you’re interested in learning more, find the website here.

Read More:

Controversial Watermelon-Flavored Tequila Takes Center Stage in Ongoing Diddy vs. Diageo Lawsuit

Blake Lively Enlists ‘Great British Bake Off’ Host Paul Hollywood as the Face of Her New Alcohol Brand

Monthly Tequila Roundup: From Lamborghini to Guy Fieri, the Most Buzzed About Tequila Releases of June 2023

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter