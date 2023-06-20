Dad Water Tequila-Based Cocktails Hit Retail Shelves

Years after bringing a fruit-infused vodka-based Mom Water to market, husband-and-wife team Bryce and Jill Morrison are branching into agave spirits. Their quartet of new uncarbonated tequila water flavors — dubbed Dad Water — are fittingly named after, well, dads.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to bring Dad Water to life, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with our fans,” says Bryce Morrison, co-founder and CEO of Mom Water.

“The personas we’ve created and flavor profiles hit just right with Tequila. After two record years of Mom Water, we’re thrilled to bring Dad to the party.”

Three flavor “personas” are named after the founder’s dads while the fourth is inspired by the brand’s social media community.

There’s a Lime-infused “Tom,” Grapefruit-infused “Steve,” Blood Orange-infused “Rodney” and Pineapple Jalapeño-infused “Gary.” Each of these fatherly refreshments clocks in at 5.25% ABV with zero sugar, preservatives or carbonation.

Mom Water, Dad Water and similar brands like Hardwater represent an interesting if not inevitable change of pace for the industry.

The ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol market has long been dominated by carbonated hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly. Over the past couple of years, a change has been brewing; hard seltzers are now projected to decrease in popularity, giving way to a new generation of “fuller flavored” RTDs made with distilled spirits.

Brands like Dad Water sit somewhere in between. Particularly for those who have grown tired of heavy carbonation and malt-based alcohol, this unexpected trend toward fruit-infused water cocktails might hit the perfect spot.

Dad Water is now available for direct-to-consumer pre-orders and can be purchased at retailers throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Missouri. If you’re interested in learning more, check out the website here.

