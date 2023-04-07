Celosa Rose, the Latest Wine-Aged Tequila to Hit the U.S.

Brought to market by Jose Alonso Beckmann, a 12th-generation descendant of the Jose Cuervo family, Tequila Celosa Rose is now making its official debut in select markets across the United States.

Rested in Napa Valley oak barrels previously used to age Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, Celosa Rose picks up a light pink hue and sweet flavors of berries, vanilla and tropical citrus fruit.

750ml bottles of Celosa Tequila will be rolled out in California, New York, Florida and Texas beginning in April at an SRP of $129.

“On behalf of Celosa Tequila, we are proud to bring a new joven rosa from Jalisco to the world and a family legacy over 200 years of craftsmanship and knowledge has led us here,” says co-founder Jose Beckmann.

“We look forward to a year of continued growth for this first-of-its-kind joven rosa meant to be sipped pure either chilled or on a large chunk of ice and enjoyed in cocktails such as a margarita, Paloma, or pink Negroni.”

Specialty barrel-aged tequilas have emerged as a hot commodity within the U.S. over the past few years, frequently incorporating the likes of Calvados brandy, port wine, Cognac and more. But none have reigned quite as dominant as the wine-rested rosa tequila trend.

Within the past two months, we’ve witnessed the release of Adam Levine’s Calirosa Reposado as well as the club-friendly Don Julio Rosado. Other predecessors include the cult-hit Codigo 1530 Rosa and Gran Centenario Rosangel.

It should come as no surprise that pastel pink wine-hinted tequila has established itself as a hit among consumers and social media feeds. If you’re interested in learning more, you can check out the Celosa Tequila website.

