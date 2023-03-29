 Casa Azul Taps Eiza González for New Organic Tequila Line
Backed by Travis Kelce and Actress Eiza González, Casa Azul Launches Organic Tequila Line

Pedro WolfeMar 29th, 2023, 12:44 pm
Casa Azul

Following an investment from NFL star Travis Kelce, Casa Azul is teaming up with actress Eiza González for their first bottled tequila launch. (Photo: Casa Azul)

After debuting a line of canned tequila sodas in 2022, Casa Azul (not to be confused with Clase Azul) is expanding its portfolio with a trio of organic tequilas.

The new lineup of spirits boasts zero additives and a single-estate farming approach — the agave used in distillation is grown exclusively on the producer’s own fields, a feat apparently achieved by less than 1% of tequila brands on the market.

Casa Azul has also announced Baby Driver and Ambulance star Eiza González as an investor and the new face of their bottled tequila launch.

Casa Azul

Eiza González partners with Casa Azul Tequila (Photo: Casa Azul)

“As a Mexican woman, Tequila is a deep part of my culture and heritage. It was important for me not to be just another celebrity face of a brand, but to partner with a family-led business that celebrates modern Mexico and gives back to my people,” said González in a press release.

Casa Azul was founded in 2022 by self-described “serial beverage entrepreneur” Lance Collins. Prior to Casa Azul, Collins had a hand in creating Bodyarmor Sports Drink, NOS, Core and Fuze.

Celebrity investors appear to be a key angle to Casa Azul’s success.

Less than a week before he led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory at the 2023 Super Bowl, NFL tight end Travis Kelce was announced as an equity stake investor in Casa Azul. At the time, Kelce jokingly told rival brands to “know your role and shut your mouth.”

Caza Azul’s tequila lineup will roll out in select markets across the US at the following SRPs: Casa Azul Organic Blanco ($69), Casa Azul Organic Reposado ($89), and Casa Azul Organic Añejo ($129).

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

