Viva Mexico Cabrones! Canelo Álvarez Debuts Tequila Seltzer in United States
World champion boxer Canelo Álvarez is taking another jab at alcohol with the US debut of his tequila seltzer brand, VMC.
The name stands for Viva Mexico Cabrones — Long Live Mexico Bastards in English — an exclamation of pride and an homage to Álvarez’s home city of Guadalajara, a stone’s throw away from the eponymous town of Tequila, Mexico.
VMC launched exclusively in Mexico last year and is now being brought to the US. The trio of 6% ABV seltzers comes in Margarita, Paloma and Jamaica (Hibiscus) flavors.
In a press release, Álvarez proclaimed:
“Our roots bring us to where we all are at moment. It is that same spirit that will take us to where we want to go… Today a dream comes to fruition, demonstrating that we are unique and ready to celebrate with the strength that unites us.”
Following the footsteps of its Mexico launch, VMC is now planning to release in select markets with large Mexican-American populations. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, the debut of VMC coincides with the upcoming arrival of Mexican Independence Day (Sept 16).
“Tequila is not only Mexico’s spirit of choice but is also the third-largest and fastest-growing major spirit category in the US,” said Britt West, Senior Vice President of Spirit of Gallo.
“Consumers are looking for canned cocktails and full-flavor styles, but until now there hasn’t been an authentic Mexican offering in this category. VMC is here to change that.”
In years past, Álvarez collaborated with boxing coach Eddy Reynoso to release a limited edition No Boxing No Life Cristalino Tequila in commemoration of his 2020 match against Callum Smith. With the release of VMC, the boxer forays into the tequila seltzer market, currently projected as the fastest-growing RTD (ready-to-drink) product in the US.
