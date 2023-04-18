Campari Moves Beyond Espolòn With First 'Luxury' Tequila

Grupo Campari, the Italian spirits giant behind the likes of Espolòn, Cabo Wabo and Aperol, has just announced its “first luxury brand innovation” in the tequila category.

Courtesy of Maestro Tequilero Jesus Susunaga, Mayenda is described as a blanco sipping tequila that pairs aromas of wildflower honey and cinnamon with flavor notes of fresh herbs, citrus and caramelized agave. The new brand gets its namesake from the Aztec deity of agave and fertility, Mayahuel.

While Espolòn and Cabo Wabo Blanco retail for around $30 each, Mayenda is clearly angling for the premium market with its $80 price tag.

Campari claims that Mayenda is differentiated by two critical steps in the production process; the maceration of roasted agave hearts in the base distillate and the inclusion of fresh miel de agave (agave honey). In the absence of added sugars and additives, these methods are said to imbue the spirit with an added complexity of darkened caramel notes.

Originally founded in 1860, Grupo Campari has historically been associated with its name-sake aperitifs and spirits brands like SKYY Vodka. The brand first branched into agave spirits with the purchase of Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo in 2007 and the subsequent purchase of Espolòn Tequila in 2009.

Mayenda will be the first tequila brand that Campari has built from the ground up at their Casa San Nicolas distillery in Arandas, Jalisco.

You can find Mayenda available online at ReserveBar.

