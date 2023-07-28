 Buena Vida Tequila Unveils Eye-Catching O-Shaped Decanter
Hole Lot of Agave: Buena Vida Tequila Unveils Eye-Catching O-Shaped Decanter

Pedro WolfeJul 28th, 2023, 3:55 pm
Buena Vida Tequila

(Photo: Buena Vida Tequila)

We’ve seen tequila bottles shaped like horses, skeletons, worms and bullets — now, we’re getting a giant hole.

Buena Vida Tequila, a new female-owned brand headed up by CEO and founder Andreia Santos, is coming to market with a decanter that’s sure to make a statement. The 8-month reposado is set to begin appearing in New York, Las Vegas, Miami and LA hotspots at an unannounced price.

Santos planted the first seeds of her idea back in 2016 when she leased 35 acres of agave in the lowlands of Jalisco. In the years after, Santos was officially certified by the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) for agave growth & harvest, tequila production, maturation and blending. Now, the final product is ready for market.

“Picking a distillery to work with was so important. They needed to have a similar moral compass and family values and I am so proud to have found a distillery that is not only female co-owned but voted one of the top distilleries in Jalisco, Mexico,” said Santos in a press release.

For a brand like this, the decanter is arguably just as important as the spirit inside. Santos has appropriately dubbed it “the tequila bottle with the hole in it.”

“It takes two weeks to make these decanters, they are hand poured and hand painted by highly trained female Mexican artisans and delicately handled with love by over 23 people before it’s ready for market. No two pieces are alike; they are all a bit imperfect but absolutely perfect,” said Santos.

Boasting colorful painted accents on a pearl white ceramic base, Buena Vida takes clear design inspiration from the likes of Clase Azul and Grand Mayan Tequila.

Hopefully, there’s enough space on the top shelf to fit this eye-catching contender.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

