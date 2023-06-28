Blake Lively Unveils Lineup of Sparkling Tequila Cocktails

Years after the debut of her non-alcoholic tonic brand Betty Buzz, Blake Lively is upping the ante with a trio of 4.5% ABV sparkling cocktails aptly named “Betty Booze.”

Instead of the usual lineup — margarita, paloma and ranch water — Betty Booze is coming to market with a range of off-kilter organically produced flavors. There’s a Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade, Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso (an Asian herb with a basil-like flavor) and a Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry.

The brand says that each is made with fresh fruits, spices, herbs and real spirits.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post announcing the product, Lively said: “These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly.. ish.”

It’s easy to understand why Lively would throw her hat into the increasingly lucrative alcohol industry. Her husband, Ryan Renolds, famously sold his stake in Aviation Gin to spirits giant Diageo for a whopping $610 million in 2020 (the same Diageo that bought Casamigos from George Clooney and Rande Gerber for $1 billion back in 2017).

Nonetheless, Lively is bound to face tough competition in a crowded market. Over the past year, we’ve witnessed pre-mixed cocktail launches from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Miles Teller, Neil Patrick Harris and Ellie Goulding just to name a few.

As celebrity-owned canned cocktails jockey for our attention on convenience store shelves, time will tell which ones have the staying power to become bonafide hits.

According to Total Wine, Betty Booze is now on sale in select stores across California, Illinois, Indiana, Tennesse, Texas, Virginia and Washington, with plans to roll out in other states in the near future. If you’re interested in checking out the cocktail, find the Betty Booze website here.

Read More:

Rocket Pop Twisted Tea? From SunnyD to Orange Creamsicle, Alcohol Brands Are Betting Big on Childhood Nostalgia

Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Reviewing New Releases from High Noon, Topo Chico, Milagro and More

Study Predicts a Looming Market-Wide Shift From Hard Seltzers to Pre-Mixed Cocktails

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter