Astral Tequila Launches Reposado and Añejo - Tequila Raiders

Astral Tequila, the brand “nourished by the sun and the stars,” is releasing its first-ever aged expressions since launching in 2006.

Beginning April 1st, Astral is set to debut a five-month ex-bourbon cask aged reposado bearing notes of agave, caramel and oak, as well as a twelve-month añejo with warmer notes of vanilla and butterscotch.

“We’re thrilled to announce the addition of Astral Tequila Reposado and Añejo to our portfolio, providing more ways to brighten cocktails while honoring our traditional distilling process to create quality, smoother-tasting tequilas,” said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America.

“These new variants also support our mission to uplift communities in Jalisco, Mexico by creating more bricks through our sustainability initiative, the Adobe Brick Project.”

Similar to the 818 Bricks Program, Astral Tequila has committed to upcycling leftover agave fibers into construction materials for communities throughout Mexico.

Astral Tequila was originally conceived in 2006 by Master Sommelier Richard Betts. When first brought to market, Astral boasted a high ABV of 92 proof (46% ABV) and an earthy flavor profile packed with vegetal notes and cinnamon.

Astral was eventually acquired by New York-based spirits company Davos Brands, which was then acquired by spirits giant Diageo in 2020. Though the $610 million acquisition was primarily centered around another of Davos Brands’ spirits — Ryan Reynold’s Aviation Gin — the deal brought renewed attention to Astral’s portfolio.

Astral Tequila has since gotten new packaging, a more accessible 80-proof alcohol content, and a renewed focus on its agave and citrus-forward flavor.

