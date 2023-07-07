Anheuser-Busch Creates Its First Tequila Seltzer

Beverage giant Anheuser-Busch has announced a partnership with California-based tequila brand Los Sundays to co-create a lineup of tequila hard seltzers.

Available now in Mango, Grapefruit, Tropical and Pineapple flavors, Los Sundays Tequila Seltzer represents the latest push from a company hoping to keep up with the trends.

Busch’s massive array of alcohol brands includes Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Shock Top and dozens more. Though the company has produced malt-based tequila-themed beverages like Lime-A-Rita, Los Sundays Seltzer will be its first bonafide tequila product.

“The team at Los Sundays has created an incredible brand that consumers love,” said Fabricio Zonzini, Beyond Beer President at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re committed to strengthening our portfolio through a consumer-centric strategy, and Los Sundays Tequila Seltzer complements and expands upon our light and refreshing ready-to-drink offerings. We can’t wait to bring these great-tasting beverages to consumers.”

The change of pace makes sense amidst Busch’s ongoing legal troubles.

Over the past couple of years, Busch has been hit with near-identical lawsuits aimed at Bud Light Platinum Hard Seltzer, Cacti Hard Seltzer and Lime-A-Rita. Each are malt-based products that use the iconography of agave and margaritas to market themselves as ambigiously tequila-adjacent, when in truth they’re made with the same type of alcohol as a White Claw or hard cider.

A string of lawsuits alleges false advertising. In 2022, Busch was forced to pay out $6,000,000 to Lime-A-Rita drinkers after a class action argued that consumers were being sold what was ultimately “just a flavored beer.”

Now, Busch has a chance to cash in on the trending popularity of tequila-based seltzers while clearing the air of its past alleged misdeeds.

Read More:

‘Don’t Talk Into the Mic for a $1,200 Bottle of Tequila!’: TikTok’s Favorite Tequila Finally Hits the Market, but We Have Some Questions

Danny Trejo Launches Non-Alcoholic Tequila, Plans to Expand Into Rum, Mezcal, Gin and More

Controversial Watermelon-Flavored Tequila Takes Center Stage in Ongoing Diddy vs. Diageo Lawsuit

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter