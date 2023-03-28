Adam Levine's Wine-Aged Calirosa Tequila Debuts Reposado

Calirosa Tequila, a joint venture by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo Levine, is launching their first reposado.

Following up on Calirosa’s tradition of red wine barrel-aged tequila, the newly debuted Calirosa Reposado is a 9-month rested expression said to combine hints of nectarine, coriander and pineapple with a nose of guava and orange blossom.

Since launching in 2021, Calirosa has released a Blanco, an Añejo, a 3-year Extra Añejo and a 5-year “Cinco Años” Extra Añejo. Their new reposado, which effectively rounds out the lineup, is now retailing across the United States for SRP $59.99.

To many, Adam Levine’s brand has helped popularize the burgeoning “rosa tequila” trend in the mainstream. Unsurprisingly, pink-tinted wine-finished tequila has proven a popular pick on the market.

They’re joined by the likes of Codigo 1530 Rosa, finished in Napa Cabernet barrels, and the newly released Don Julio Tequila Rosado, finished in Portuguese Ruby Port wine casks.

The tradition of wine-finished tequila is said to date back to 1707, when Diego Osorio began exporting tequila from Mexico to Spain in ex-sherry wine casks and incidentally discovered that the spirits took on a sweet flavor wholly their own during transport.

If you want to check out Calirosa Reposado for yourself, you can find it here.

