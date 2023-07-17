Taco-Flavored Margaritas Are Taking Over the Internet

“Tacos and Margaritas” is a timeless slogan proclaimed in countless restaurants, bars, advertisements, songs and movies across America. A growing number of mixologists are now attempting to turn the slogan into an end-all cocktail.

Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed the rise of various taco-themed margaritas that each take a radically different approach to the concept. In addition to the ominous “Taquito” margarita, we have the birria taco margarita and even an Al Pastor margarita created at the best bar in North America.

Below, we’ve taken a deep dive into each of these boundary-pushing creations.

Margarita Al Pastor

In 2022, Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour was named the fourth best bar in the world and the single best in North America.

One of its most famous drinks, the Margarita Al Pastor, was created by renowned bar manager Jose Luis Leon. This is a relatively straightforward take on the margarita with one glaring exception – the inclusion of taco mix. A particularly gourmet taco mix featuring the likes of coriander, basil, mint and pineapple juice. You can see Leon make the cocktail for himself here.

We were lucky enough to try this unique concoction when Licorería Limantour bartender Oscar Valle visited New York City for a quick cocktail-mixing seminar. It lived up to the hype and then some.

Ingredients

1 3/4 oz ml Blanco Tequila

3/4 oz Triple Sec

3/4 oz Lime Juice

1 1/2 oz Taco Mix 1500 milliliters Pineapple Juice 300 milliliters water 90 grams cilantro 60 grams mint 60 grams basil 450 milliliters serrano chile-infused agave 660 grams agave syrup 200 milliliters water 60 grams chopped green serrano chile



Directions

To make Serrano Chile-Infused Agave, add chopped chile to water and let infuse for 10 minutes. Fine strain and mix with agave syrup in a bottle. Keep in fridge. Mix pineapple, infused agave syrup, water, cilantro, mint and basil in a blender and blend until smooth. Fine strain into a container. Combine taco mix with lime, triple sec and blanco tequila in cocktail shaker with ice, shaking for 15-20 seconds. Strain into a prepared glass over ice, garnishing with a pineapple wedge and/or cilantro salt rim.

Birria-Chelada

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Instagram over the past couple of years, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with birria tacos; the tried-and-true combination of tender beef and Oaxacan cheese pan-fried into corn tortillas before being dipped into soupy consommé. You may also be familiar with the Michelada, a Bloody Mary-esque cocktail that blends beer with lime, tomato juice, hot sauce and a variety of spices.

The mad scientists over at Camarena Tequila decided to combine these two favorites into a blood-red Frankenstein of a cocktail known only as the “Birria-Chelada.”

Making it, however, requires a laundry list of ingredients and overnight preparation. If you’ve got some time on your hands, feel free to try it out for yourself:

Ingredients

1 oz Reposado Tequila

2 dashes Hot Sauce

1 cold Mexican Beer (Modelo, Corona or Tecate work best)

Tajin

2 oz Birria Sangrita 46 oz can Tomato Juice 6 oz White Grapefruit Juice 6 oz Orange Juice 2 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Hot Sauce 2 tsp Black Pepper 1 tsp Salt 1 tsp Ancho Chile powder 1 tsp Guajillo Chile powder ¼ tsp Chile de árbol



Directions

Combine all Birria Sangrita ingredients in a large container. Mix completely, and allow to sit overnight until dried spices are fully dissolved. In a Tajin-rimmed pint glass, combine finished Birria Sangrita with tequila and 2 dashes hot sauce. Mix, then top off with beer. Garnish with lime wedges or cilantro if desired.

Taquito-Rita

JAJA Tequila recently teamed up with Delimex Taquitos for one of the most bizarre brand collaborations of the year — the Taquito-Rita.

If it isn’t obvious from the image or its name, the Taquito-Rita is a margarita piled high with a meal’s worth of taquitos and garnish. The cocktail itself is mixed with muddled jalapeño peppers, agave syrup, lime juice and blanco tequila topped off with a sour cream foam. JAJA proclaims, “Sip it straight or dip your taquitos right in the froth!”

In honor of National Tequila Day, the Taquito-Rita will be available at New York City’s Refinery Rooftop through July 24th. If you’re motivated to make one yourself (no shame… but still, why?), JAJA is also selling a DIY Taquito-Rita kit on GoPuff.

