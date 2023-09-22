Pumpkin Spice Margarita: From Bizarre Dream to Reality

As summer draws to an end, a beloved roster of trendy favorites — the Aperol Spritz, Negroni and Espresso Martini among others — face an uncertain future. If there’s one thing we know for certain, however, it’s that Pumpkin Spice season is upon us.

Whether you’re a home baker or an avid Starbucks fan, pumpkin spice’s iconic combination of nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and allspice has cemented itself as an unstoppable cultural trend over the past decade. Expectedly, the zeitgeist has bled over into the cocktail scene.

Across the Internet, you’ll find renditions like the Pumpkin Spice Spritz, the Rum & Coffee Spice Latte and vodka-infused pumpkin spice whipped cream (courtesy of Cardi B) alongside countless others.

The world of agave spirits, though not necessarily associated with the trend, presents its own unique perks. The oaky bite of an aged tequila does wonders alongside pronounced flavors of baking spice and autumnal nostalgia, particularly with that dash of orange typically found in margaritas.

Below, we’ve put together our twist on Patron’s Pumpkin Pie Martini recipe, perfect for entertaining and cozy fall nights:

Ingredients

1.5 oz Tequila Añejo (Recommendations Here)

2 oz Orange Juice

1 oz Lemon Juice

1.5 oz Pumpkin Purée

1 cup Water

1 cup Honey

2 tsps Pumpkin Pie Spice blend

Orange Twist for garnish

Directions

In a small pot, whisk together water, honey and pumpkin pie spice blend over high heat. Once boiling, turn off the burner and allow the syrup to cool in the fridge. In a cocktail shaker, add all ingredients and dry shake, 15-20 seconds. Double strain into margarita glass, then garnish with a dusting of pumpkin spice blend and orange twist.

