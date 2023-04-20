Prince William Reveals His Favorite Cocktail — The Kamikaze

Ahead of the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales discussed their favorite cocktails while visiting a string of restaurants in Birmingham.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first royal stop at The Indian Streatery, a local British/Asian fusion spot where they hunkered down in the kitchen and learned to make roti rolls.

In addition to its critically acclaimed eats, The Streatery is best known for a wide range of cocktails named after various family members who run the restaurant. Naturally, Prince William was asked what cocktail he would create in honor of Kate Middleton.

William wasn’t able to think of one on the spot. Instead, he admitted his preference for vodka and said he usually enjoys the “silent but deadly” Kamikaze cocktail. Kate quickly added, “I quite like tequila.”

So what is the Kamikaze, you might ask?

Named after the Japanese term for “divine wind”, the Kamikaze is a simple three-part margarita that swaps out tequila for vodka. The cocktail is said to have been invented during WWII by an occupied American naval garrison stationed in Japan. Initially served as a shot, the Kamikaze reemerged in the 1970s as a full-fledged cocktail.

If you’re interested in making one for yourself, we’ve attached a quick and simple recipe below:

“The Kamikaze”

Ingredients

1.5 oz Vodka

.5 oz Orange Liqueur (such as Cointreau)

.5 0z Fresh Lime Juice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice, shaking for 10-20 seconds until chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with a lime wedge.

Between King Charles’ love for martinis and Queen Elizabeth’s proclivity for Dubonnet and gin, royal cocktails have cemented themselves as a sought-after favorite by home mixologists and bartenders across the world.

Before professing his affinity for the Kamikaze, Prince William once revealed his college-era love for the “Treasure Chest” — an £135 cocktail filled with peach schnapps, brandy and champagne served inside a literal chest.

Thankfully for us more casual drinkers, Prince William’s new favorite cocktail is a smidge easier to make at home.

