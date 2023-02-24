Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition: The Hollywood Twist

As the official spirits partner for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Campari is creating a new twist on the TikTok-famous Negroni Sbagliato for all our favorite stars.

The Negroni Sbagliato first sparked an international sensation back in September 2022, when House of the Dragon actor Emma D’arcy named it their favorite cocktail in an interview with Olivia Cooke.

Now, Campari Group, the spirits company behind Aperol, Espolón Tequila, SKYY Vodka and more, is taking the cocktail in a slightly different direction.

Come February 26th, Hollywood stars will be served a variation that includes two different types of vermouth, gold shimmer and Champagne Lallier substituted in for prosecco.

Earlier this week, Campari had another hit on their hands when it was announced that The White Lotus boosted sales of their signature Aperol Spritz cocktail by 50% in 2022.

If you’re looking to create the “red carpet” Negroni Sbagliato for yourself, you can find the recipe below:

Campari Negroni Sbagliato Red-Carpet Edition

Ingredients

1 oz Campari

.5 oz 1757 Vermouth di Torino G.I. Rosso

.5 oz 1757 Vermouth di Torino G.I. Extra Dry

2.5 oz Champagne Lallier R.018

Gold Shimmer

Directions

Stir the Campari and two vermouths over ice and strain into a champagne flute. Top with 2.5 oz. ice-cold champagne and serve in a champagne flute glass with a touch of gold shimmer

Read More:

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Tequila Negroni: A Teqilicious Twist on the TikTok Trend

Celebrity Tequila is Often Questionable At Best; Here Are The 5 Best Reviewed Bottles Around Right Now

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter