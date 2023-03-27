Most Expensive Tequila Cocktail? The $4,600 Moctezuma's Gold

In an era of gold leaf toppings, smoke infusers, seaweed foam and more, it feels like cocktails are getting too elaborate for the average consumer.

At The Tortuga Mexican Kitchen and Bar at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, the $4,600 Moctezuma’s Gold reaches for absurd new heights as the world’s most expensive tequila cocktail.

The main ingredient in Moctezuma’s Gold (or at least, the priciest one) is Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario Extra Añejo. Retailing for upwards of $2,500 a bottle, this behemoth of a limited-edition release is aged for three years in toasted American oak barrels then finished for 10 months in ex-sherry wine casks.

The cocktail also mixes in Gran Centenario Extra Añejo, fresh kumquat, organic agave syrup and a chili salt rim.

At its $4,600 price tag, Moctezuma’s Gold isn’t that complex of a cocktail; you’re mainly paying for its luxury ingredients. If you happen to have a few thousand dollars sitting around, you could easily mix one up at home for yourself.

Another perk of the price tag appears to be exclusivity. There isn’t a single image of Moctezuma’s Gold available online, so for the time being, you’ll just have to imagine what the world’s most expensive tequila cocktail might look like.

Other contenders on the most expensive cocktail list have been a little more generous with the imagery.

The $1,200 Billionaire’s Margarita at The London NYC, tied as the world’s second most expensive tequila cocktail, combines limited-edition Patrón en Lalique Serie 1, Rémy Martin Louis XIII and Cara Cara bitters with lemon and lime juice.

In terms of bang for your buck, this one actually pans out as a much better deal than Moctezuma’s Gold — Patrón en Lalique Serie 1 retails at an absurd $8,000 per bottle and Rémy Martin Louis XIII at upwards of $3,000.

What a deal!

Read More:

Most Expensive Alcohol? According to Guinness World Records, It’s This Bottle of Tequila

A Look Inside The Decadent Yet Bizzare Margaritas From Netflix’s Drink Masters Cocktail Competition – Including One Too Dangerous To Drink

$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter