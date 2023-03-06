Here’s How to Make Keanu Reeves’ Favorite Cocktail

“I was recently in Tokyo working, and was taken to a bar owned by a master cocktail maker named Ueno-san called High Five and he made some kind of sublime concoction with a smoky mezcal and green tea and some mysterious sweet liqueur, chilled. Oh my god,” said Reeves.

Bar High Five, headed up by the renowned Hidetsugu Ueno, is a frequent sighting on the World’s Best Bars list year after year. Inconspicuously tucked away in the basement of an office building in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district, High Five has established itself as a go-to travel destination for cocktail enthusiasts worldwide.

Renowned for Japanese whisky and dry gin cocktails, High Five has gained viral traction in recent years for its signature Instagram-friendly ice diamonds.





Play



Though Bar High Five claims to have no menu (“no concept is our concept” once remarked owner Ueno), commenters on Reddit speculated that Reeves had been served a variation of the House Special Ceremony.

According to the High Five website, the Ceremony is made with J’s Whisky, Matcha Green Tea Liqueur, Green Tea Liqueur and Homemade Matcha Green Tea Bitters.

Most likely, the bartender substituted in smoky mezcal in place of whiskey for the special guest. Other commenters speculated that Reeves may have been mistaken.