From Jägermeister to Carrot Purée: These 2023 Margarita Trends Are Upping the Ante

Frequently heralded as the most popular cocktail in the world, the margarita requires no introduction. Some of its more off-kilter variations, however, need some explaining.

Today, we’ll look at the most bizarre margarita concoctions that have captured the trendy zeitgeist in 2023, accompanied by recipes for any aspiring home mixologists.

The “Jägerita”

Jägermeister fans, rejoice: the simply named Jägerita has witnessed an unexpected rise in popularity across the Internet in recent months.

The cocktail’s resurgent stardom is something of a mystery, but there’s no need to get focused on the finer details. You can find recipes on the Jägermeister website alongside dozens of variations including the Frozen Jägerita. The cocktail was apparently even featured in a Playboy magazine column back in 2015.

If you’re a fan of Jägermeister’s bewildering mix of licorice, cola nut, ginseng and poppy seeds, then this is the cocktail for you. Below, we’ve included the first-ever Jägerita recipe published on the Internet, courtesy of bartender extraordinaire Jeffrey Morgenthaler.

Ingredients

2 oz Jägermeister German Liqueur

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Directions

Shake ingredients over cracked ice, then strain into glass.

Carrot Margarita

On the gourmet side of the spectrum, carrot-based margaritas have seen a renaissance at high-end cocktail bars like NYC’s Mayahuel and Miami’s Mezcalista.

Their organic eye-strengthening allure has also established them a hit on health-conscious platforms hoping to dial down the sugar. Naturally, Gweneth Paltrow’s wellness and lifestyle brand goop has a Carrot Orange Margarita recipe posted on their website.

Below, we’ve included a recipe adapted from Zestful Kitchen:

Ingredients (Serves 2)

3 oz Tequila Blanco

5 oz Bottled Carrot Juice Alternatively, 2-3 puréed Carrots

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 1/2 oz Ginger Liqueur

Directions

Fill cocktail shaker halfway with ice then add all ingredients. Shake until chilled, around 15-20 seconds. Pour into glass, garnish with carrot tops as you see fit.

CBD Margarita

Amidst the avalanche of CBD-infused gummies, soaps, lotions and pillows that have hit the market in recent years, the CBD margarita seems inevitable.

Once again, Gweneth Paltrow’s goop has chimed in with their variation — the CBD Mezcal Margarita — alongside countless other recipes that have encouraged imbibers to splash a few drops of CBD oil into their evening cocktail. You can even find a 1-liter container of CBD Margarita Mix for sale online.

It should be noted, however, that CBD oil is essentially tasteless, at least when mixed into an alcoholic drink. As such, CBD cocktails tend not to be designed around their central ingredient but rather are just regular cocktails dabbed in with a hint of hemp.

We won’t bother adding a recipe for this one, but if you’re interested, feel free to try this out on your favorite margarita of choice.

Avocado Margarita

Variations of the slime-green avocado margarita have floated around the internet for years, most notably when the cocktail was featured in a Forbes video of its very own in 2017.

But its recent popularity can be attributed entirely to Disney. At the EPCOT Mexico Pavilion in Disney World, La Cava Avocado has established itself as an Instagram fan-favorite and all-around conversation piece.

Fear not, Disney’s version is much more than guacamole with tequila thrown in. The cocktail’s staying power lies not just in avocado but in the unexpected additions of melon and orange liqueur. If you’d like to try one for yourself:

Ingredients

2 oz Tequila Blanco

1.5 oz Melon Liquor

1 oz Orange Liquor

1/4 Avocado

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 tbsp Hibiscus Salt

Directions

Add all ingredients except salt to a blender with 3/4 cup of ice. Blend until smooth, 1-2 minutes. Pour into a margarita glass rimmed with hibiscus salt.

