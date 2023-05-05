Cold Pizza Margarita: America’s #1 Bar Pushes the Boundaries

A TikTok-favorite spot beloved for its boundary-pushing cocktails, New York City’s Double Chicken Please has just been voted the #1 bar in all of North America.

The snug restaurant is worth a visit for its food alone — Instagram-worthy eats like the Bolognese Grilled Cheese, Mochi Donut Chicken Sandwich and ice cream “Le Big Mac” have handily established it a viral hit. But more often than not, customers make the pilgrimage down to the Lower East Side to try out the variety of experimental drinks with questionable names.

Double Chicken Please makes a Japanese Cold Noodle rum cocktail brimming with cucumber, sesame oil and pineapple as well as a “NY Beet Salad” gin cocktail filled with cranberries and yogurt.

Other popular picks include the Grey Goose-based French Toast, Bacardi-based Mango Sticky Rice and Scotch whiskey-based Waldorf Salad (that last one combines celery, apple, ginger ale and walnut bitters for one hell of an unexpected punch).

All of this is to say, Double Chicken Please takes the concept of gourmet mixology to absurd new heights. If you’ve ever watched Netflix’s Drink Masters, think that times ten.

Of their tequila-based cocktails, none stands more defiantly than the Cold Pizza, a playful combination of “Margherita” and “Margarita.” Some say it’s the cocktail that put the bar on the map.

This is technically a recipe that can be replicated at home, but it should be noted that the key ingredient is a burnt toast and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese-infused tequila. If you have spare time on your hands to fat-wash your spirits and purchase the array of other niche goods, then, by all means, give the Cold Pizza a shot:

Cold Pizza Margarita

Ingredients

30 ml Cheese & Burnt Toast Tequila

10 ml Lime-Basil Cordial

5ml Oolong Tea Honey

40 ml Tomato Water

15 ml Egg White

Directions

Shake ingredients until chilled and strain into a low martini glass. Garnish with edible custom rice paper stamped with the image of a hand holding a slice of pizza.

