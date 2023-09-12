Carrie Underwood Mixes Signature Blackberry-Tequila Cocktail

Country superstar Carrie Underwood recently teamed up with long-time friend Ivey Childers, founder of Southbound Tequila, to share memories and mix up decadent summer cocktails.

After foraging fruits from a nearby garden, the pair tossed together mint leaves, orange liqueur, lime and agave syrup to create a super-sized blackberry smash. “I don’t taste tequila,” Underwood said while taking a sip, “this one is all about the blackberries and blanco. That’s dangerous.”





Throughout Nashville, Ivey Childers is perhaps best known as the creator of Ivey Cake, a local spot that serves up bespoke baked goods in the shape of chess boards, armadillos, cozy cottages and more. Over the years, Ivey Cake has been featured on American Idol, People Magazine, Food Network and Cupcake Wars, gradually cementing it as an A-tier hit.

After raising $3.3 million in funding, Childers expanded into the agave spirits market with the launch of Southbound Tequila in August. The brand currently offers a Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, the latter of which is aged in Tennesse Whiskey barrels.

“I grew tired of blindly selecting a tequila, so with Southbound, we’re offering a premium, all-occasion tequila – great for mixing and sipping. Southbound is all about elevating your experience with tequila. I’m rediscovering the category and taking the guesswork out of choosing a tequila with our mindfully made expressions,” said Childers in a press release.

If you’d like to make the duo’s blackberry cocktail at home, find the recipe below. Be warned, the proportions are fit to serve a party:

Carrie Underwood’s “Blackberries & Blanco”

Ingredients

6 shots of Tequila Blanco

8oz Fresh Blackberries

1oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Cointreau

2 Handfuls (32) Mint Leaves

1oz Agave Syrup

2oz Water

Directions

Using a medium Pyrex cup and a muddler, muddle the fresh blackberries and mint leaves. Strain using a cocktail strainer & muddle into a tall glass shaker. Add other ingredients to the shaker and stir, then add ice to the shaker and shake well! Garnish with a sprig of mint and blackberry skewer.

