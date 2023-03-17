Goodbye Margarita, Hello Old-Fashioned: Americans Go Bitter

A recent study commissioned by No Deposit Casinos dug through American’s cocktail preferences to find the most popular drinks, prices and habits in every state.

The results might surprise you:

Though the Margarita is frequently heralded as the most popular cocktail in the world, American tastes are evidently more interested in the Old-Fashioned — it’s cited as the drink of choice in 21 states.

Historically a nation of whiskey drinkers, it makes sense that such a bourbon-heavy cocktail would have a hold on imbibers across the US.

Other popular picks included the Martini, which came in second, followed by the Manhattan then the Cosmopolitan.

The Margarita, alongside the Mississippi-beloved Sex on the Beach and the West Virginia-beloved Piña Colada, only clocked in on one state on the list; Alabama. Overall, strong unsweetened cocktails appeared to beat out their sugary alternatives in nearly every case.

This shift in preference might have to do in part with social media trends. Bitter cocktails like the Aperol Spritz and Negroni Sbagliato have been catapulted to viral fame over the past year. Though neither of these drinks made an appearance on the list, it’s possible that their popularity has encouraged Americans to try new cocktails outside their comfort zone.

The survey also dug into consumption habits and price preferences. On an average night out, Americans reportedly consume 2.2 cocktails and spend approximately $24.26.

$15.54 was the highest price that most Americans would reportedly spend on a single cocktail — a steep number consistent with the rise of elaborate Instagram-friendly drinks that have been taking over social media feeds as of late.

