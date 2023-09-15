4 Delectable Aperol-Tequila Cocktails to Round Out Summer

Forget the Negroni and spare the Espresso Martini; if one cocktail dominated the summer, it was indisputably the Aperol Spritz.

The Italian aperitif, invented in 1919, unexpectedly reemerged to viral stardom on the back of TV shows, Instagram feeds and trendy brunch spots worldwide. The simple recipe — equal parts Aperol, club soda and prosecco — has lent itself to endless variations featuring the likes of rosé, gin, raspberry, prickly pear and virtually every other summery ingredient under the sun.

Today, we’re going to combine the trendy aperitif with one of the world’s fastest-growing spirits, tequila. Here are four easy-going cocktail recipes that cement the “agave spritz” as a classic in the making.

The 212

In the world of tequila cocktails, citrus reigns supreme. And what better pairing for the bittersweet flavor of Aperol than a splash of fresh grapefruit?

The 212, named after its simple 2-1-2 parts recipe, is a straightforward twist on the Paloma that forgoes carbonation in favor of Aperol. Created by Willy Shine at Contemporary Cocktails Inc. in New York City (area code 212), this is perhaps one of the easiest drinks to mix up at home if you’re rummaging for ingredients in the kitchen.

Ingredients

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

2 oz Reposado Tequila

1 oz Aperol

Directions

If feeling fancy: Shave long grapefruit peel and place along the interior of highball glass. Shake all ingredients with ice, 15-20 seconds, and fine strain into glass.

Cruising the Med

Upping the ante, this signature cocktail from Santo Tequila places the bubblegum-sweet flavor of prickly pear front and center.

Paired with lemon juice and the admittedly bizarre addition of white chocolate lemon RimLicks, this oddball mix tastes nothing like the tried-and-true Aperol recipes of old. If adventurous, give it a shot.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tequila Blanco

3/4 oz Aperol

3/4 oz Prickly Pear Puree

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

White Chocolate lemon RimLicks with Red Sugar, for garnish

Directions

Shake all ingredients with ice until chilled, 15-20 seconds. Pour into rimmed cocktail glass and enjoy!

El Chipilo

Browsing the Internet, you’ll come across countless variations of El Chipolo. Some include chocolate bitters, others Campari; usually, the main difference lies in how much hot sauce you want to toss in.

Spicy Aperol cocktails may not sound like the most appetizing prospect, but we promise, the combination works. The addition of lime and Angostura bitters helps balance out the intensity, providing a full-bodied sip that pairs excellently with a Tajin rim. If hungry for a little more heat, feel free to add a couple extra dashes of Tabasco or other hot sauce of your choice.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Reposado Tequila

1/2 oz Aperol

3/4 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Angostura Bitters

1-2 Dashes of Tabasco

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake for 15-20 seconds, then strain into an old-fashioned glass. Garnish with a tajin-sprinkled lime wedge.

Mexican Spritz

Inevitably, the Aperol Spritz has spawned countless regional twists: the Japanese Spritz, Tropical Spritz, Calabrian Spritz, and, as you’ll find below, the Mexican Spritz.

This recipe doesn’t shake things up too far from the basics, opting to include grapefruit juice in place of club soda while upping the prosecco for bubbly bliss.

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Blanco Tequila

2 oz Aperol

1/2 oz Grapefruit Juice

3 oz Prosecco

Directions

Pour Tequila, Aperol and Grapefruit Juice over ice. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with Grapefruit slice.

