$100 Billionaire's Row Cocktail Sets Its Sights on NYC

Over the past decade, a collection of ultra-luxury skyscrapers has shot for the clouds on the southern end of Manhattan’s Central Park. Aptly dubbed Billionaire’s Row, the new mini-neighborhood boasts $150 million penthouses by the dozen, nestled alongside an assortment of high-end truffles and gold leaf-esque restaurants with stunning views of the city.

Inevitably, one of those restaurants has now created a cocktail befitting of royalty — or, at the very least, those willing to dish out $100.

The Billionaire’s Row cocktail, recently debuted by Park Lane Hotel’s Darling Rooftop Bar, pairs Michael Jordan’s tequila with a shot of champagne and a spoonful of expensive Petrossian caviar.

“It actually created itself as when I dine with caviar, I always have champagne to accompany followed by a cocktail,” says Adam Baca, head of bars at Bond Hospitality. “I wanted to create an experience that encapsulates all of those flavors as a unique experience.”

Minus its expensive trappings, the cocktail blends blanco tequila, vermouth and lime juice — essentially, a twist on a Mexican Martini. Into the mix is splashed a spicy habanero reduction, a few dashes of fragrant rose water and a pinch of silver luster for visual effect.

The end product looks more like a milkshake than a tequila cocktail. Perhaps understandably; at its price point, drinkers likely want something out of the ordinary. Something that’d look fantastic on Instragam… posed conspicuously among the decor, possibly with a view of the NYC skyline in the background.

But that won’t be the reality for most. If you don’t have time to make a trip to the 47th floor of the Park Lane Hotel, here’s how to make the glitzy concoction at home:

Billonarie’s Row Cocktail

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Cincoro Blanco Tequila

1 oz Carpano Bianco Vermouth

3/4 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Habanero Reduction

3 dashes Rose Water

Pinch of Silver Luster Dust For Garnish Spoonful of Petrossian Caviar Shot of Nicolas Feuilatter Champagne



Directions

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir Double strain into your fanciest glass (Darling Rooftop serves it inside a goblet with a spherical ice cube) Serve alongside a spoonful of caviar and a shot of champagne

