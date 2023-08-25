$100 Billionaire's Row Cocktail Sets Its Sights on NYC

$100 ‘Billionaire’s Row’ Cocktail Made With Michael Jordan’s Tequila Sets Its Sights on NYC
Over the past decade, a collection of ultra-luxury skyscrapers has shot for the clouds on the southern end of Manhattan’s Central Park. Aptly dubbed Billionaire’s Row, the new mini-neighborhood boasts $150 million penthouses by the dozen, nestled alongside an assortment of high-end truffles and gold leaf-esque restaurants with stunning views of the city.
Inevitably, one of those restaurants has now created a cocktail befitting of royalty — or, at the very least, those willing to dish out $100.
The Billionaire’s Row cocktail, recently debuted by Park Lane Hotel’s Darling Rooftop Bar, pairs Michael Jordan’s tequila with a shot of champagne and a spoonful of expensive Petrossian caviar.
“It actually created itself as when I dine with caviar, I always have champagne to accompany followed by a cocktail,” says Adam Baca, head of bars at Bond Hospitality. “I wanted to create an experience that encapsulates all of those flavors as a unique experience.”
Minus its expensive trappings, the cocktail blends blanco tequila, vermouth and lime juice — essentially, a twist on a Mexican Martini. Into the mix is splashed a spicy habanero reduction, a few dashes of fragrant rose water and a pinch of silver luster for visual effect.
The end product looks more like a milkshake than a tequila cocktail. Perhaps understandably; at its price point, drinkers likely want something out of the ordinary. Something that’d look fantastic on Instragam… posed conspicuously among the decor, possibly with a view of the NYC skyline in the background.
But that won’t be the reality for most. If you don’t have time to make a trip to the 47th floor of the Park Lane Hotel, here’s how to make the glitzy concoction at home:
Billonarie’s Row Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Cincoro Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Carpano Bianco Vermouth
- 3/4 oz Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Habanero Reduction
- 3 dashes Rose Water
- Pinch of Silver Luster Dust
- For Garnish
- Spoonful of Petrossian Caviar
- Shot of Nicolas Feuilatter Champagne
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir
- Double strain into your fanciest glass (Darling Rooftop serves it inside a goblet with a spherical ice cube)
- Serve alongside a spoonful of caviar and a shot of champagne
