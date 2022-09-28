4 Best Smoky Mezcals Under $60 - Tequila Raiders

Mezcal is a smoky spirit, frequently deemed less accessible than its smoother counterpart, tequila. Slow-roasted in earthen pits then distilled in clay pots, the time-intensive process of turning agave into mezcal oftentimes drives its noticeably higher price tag.

Below are four excellent mezcal recommendations which avoid the drink’s expensive reputation. If you’re looking to add mezcal’s smoky, citrusy flavors to your liquor cabinet, these will be perfect additions.

Del Maguey Vida

One of the most popular mezcals on the market, Del Maguey Vida is a great introduction to Del Maguey’s expansive catalog of over a dozen mezcals made from different agave subspecies. Immediately smoky and citrus-forward, this $38 bottle is a favorite for home mixologists.

Find Del Maguey Vida at Total Wine

Paquera Espadin

Paquera is a producer that takes pride in traditional methods. After the agave is roasted in an underground pit oven, it’s mashed by a horse-drawn mill, fermented in oak tubs, then double-distilled.

Sitting at $42, Paquera Espadin leans toward a more spice-heavy and bitter flavor than some of its frutier counterparts.

Find Paquera Espadin at Reserve Bar

El Sarao Oaxaca Cuishe

El Sarao Oaxaca Cuishe has been lauded as one of the most complexly flavored mezcals at its price point. You can expect flavors of lime, grilled peppers and pineapple, all with a decidedly minty finish.

Of course, all of these flavors come at a price. At $54, El Sarao Oaxaca Cuishe is certainly one of the more expensive budget-friendly mezcals on the market. Nonetheless, those looking for a rich variety of distinct but well-balanced undertones should look no further.

Find El Sarao Oaxaca Cuishe near you.

El Recuerdo de Oaxaca Joven Mezcal

Translating to “The Memory of Oaxaca,” El Recuerdo de Oaxaca uses modern distillation methods to create what its producers claim to be the “cleanest mezcal ever produced.” For those looking to avoid mezcal’s harsher or smokier flavors, El Recuerdo Joven Mezcal’s soft notes of caramel, sugar and vanilla are sure to hit a sweet spot. What’s more, each bottle of El Recuerdo comes with a signature mezcal worm at the bottom.

A mainstay in its hometown of Oaxaca, El Recuerdo gained further popularity after it was launched in the United States by MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal. At $38, you won’t need to break the bank to add this bottle to your collection.

Find El Recuerdo de Oaxaca at Reserve Bar

