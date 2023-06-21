World's Best Tequilas and Mezcal Crowned at Top Shelf 2023

The world’s largest spirits judging competition convened in May to taste over 5,500 spirits including whiskey, rum, gin, brandy and more in just three days. Of the massive lineup, 48 tequilas and seven mezcals were announced as finalists.

Little over a month later, Top Shelf Las Vegas has now declared the best of the best. Judges whittled the selection down to five Best in Show winners broken down into blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo and mezcal categories.

Below, we’re exploring each of this year’s coveted winners. It’s an eclectic mix of brands, to say the least, but hopefully with a little something for everyone.

Best Blanco – Lana, Tequila Blanco (40% ABV)

Brought to market by the Prestige Beverage Group and produced at NOM 1489, the same distillery behind Casa Dragones, Enemigo and Casazul, Lana Tequila is a relative newcomer to the industry.

The pricy $80 blanco is said to combine a scent of floral and herbal notes with a silky, citrus-laden palate. Each bottle is topped off with a bespoke natural gemstone, a nice flair that’s sure to help it stand out on crowded liquor store shelves.

Of this year’s Best in Show lineup, this is by far the tequila that’s had the least press coverage. Also, heads up to all you tequila snobs — Lana Blanco is confirmed to use a diffuser during extraction. Do with that information what you will.

Best Reposado – Hotel California, Tequila Reposado (40% ABV)

2023 awards don’t necessarily equate to 2023 tequila. Hotel California, launched back in 2010, snuck up on this year’s competition with its red-bottled reposado (impressively for an over-decade-old brand, its añejo also came in as a finalist).

Retailing for a budget-friendly $50, Hotel California Reposado is aged for a minimum of six months in both French and American oak barrels. It comes out the other side bearing notes of almond, cocoa, black pepper and light smoke.

If you’re a fan of the Eagles‘ hit 1977 song, this one was made just for you.

Best Añejo – Dos Armadillos Tequila, Añejo (40% ABV)

The second tequila on this list sold in a glitzy red glass decanter, Dos Armadillos Añejo is aged for 18 months in 200-liter American oak barrels. Compared to the average añejo, this one dials it up big with unexpected flavors of pear, banana, apple and dulce de leche.

Dos Armadillos Añejo retails for $85, a relatively low price compared to the brand’s $500 Extra Añejo Clay Tequila and ludicrously over-the-top $9,999 Extra Añejo Sterling Silver Tequila.

Best Extra Añejo – Don Vicente, Extra Añejo Tequila (40% ABV)

Distilled under the same roof as beloved brands like G4, Volans and Primo 1861, Don Vicente is a confirmed additive-free tequila crafted by 3rd generation tequilero Felipe J. Camarena.

This is a fantastic pick. After aging three years in American White Oak Bourbon barrels, Don Vicente XA swirls with honeyed aromas of tropical fruits, peaches and cherries. On the palate, it delivers subdued sweetness alongside hints of baking spice, caramel and minerality.

At $125 it doesn’t come cheap, but it’s a great choice within the oftentimes uber-expensive world of extra-aged tequila.

Best Mezcal – Se Busca, Madrecuishe Artesanal (45% ABV)

Unlike tequila, which was broken down into multiple sub-categories, every mezcal brand submitted to this year’s competition had to duke it out for a single top spot.

Se Busca Madrecuishe emerged victorious. This artesanal-produced mezcal is distilled from 12-year-matured Agave madrecuishe in the town of San Juan del Rio, Oaxaca. Compared to the likes of Agave espadin or tobala, madrecuishe is definitely a niche varietal, albeit a criminally underrated one.

Judges applauded the spirit for its “humus and compost” aroma, smoked meat flavors and lingering herbaceous finish. Of all the entries on this list, Se Busca Madrecuishe comes out most expensive at $159.

