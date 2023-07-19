Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Juice Boxes and Beyond

Tequila ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails are taking over the summer one convenience store at a time.

Following up on our previous tequila RTD roundup, we’re taking a look at six brands that are taking the concept in new directions. From seltzers to pre-mixed cocktails, we’re trying and reviewing the best (and worst) of what the tequila industry has to offer.

NightOwl Espresso Martini

Capitalizing on the trending popularity of espresso martinis, NightOwl debuted a duo of RTDs in April — a “Classic” espresso martini made with vodka and an “Original” made with tequila. The brand says that its recipe is a no-frills combination of two 2 shots espresso, one shot alcohol and a hint of vanilla. Let’s see how the ingredients turn out.

Coffee (distinctly espresso) comes through loud and clear, as does the alcohol. Though vodka may be the spirit of choice for most espresso martini drinkers, the tequila variation also tastes fantastic, successfully toeing the tricky line between distinct agave flavor and sharp coffee. Most importantly, the “hint of vanilla” is subdued and not remotely artificial.

Amidst a sea of Frappucino-esque coffee RTDs, NightOwl stands out with great flavors befitting your local coffee shop.

On the Rocks – Margarita & Pineapple Jalapeño

A rainbow assortment of On The Rocks cocktail flavors of have begun popping up at liquor stores across the country, offering everything from the Old Fashioned to the Midori. Each cocktail is made with a different name-brand spirit; in this case, the Hornitos Margarita and the Tres Generaciones Jalapeño Pineapple.

The Hornitos Margarita tastes like a serviceable cocktail you might find at your local dive bar. Nothing crazy, with a healthy dose of triple sec standing out in the midst. The Jalapeño Pineapple is a little tougher; the main duo of ingredients tastes subdued, far from the makings of a true spicy marg.

These are inoffensive, readily available and will probably hit the mark for anyone safe within their comfort zone.

Cazadores Ranch Water

Though not quite as recognizable as Jose Cuervo or Hornitos, Cazadores has quietly established itself as one of the biggest movers in the budget-tequila category. Now, it’s tossing its hat into the crowded ranch water market with this 5.9% ABV release.

When working with a recipe as simple as tequila, lime and sparkling mineral water, you need to make sure that every ingredient is firing on all cylinders. Unfortunately, Cazadores Ranch Water fizzles out in a strong swash of synthetic lime flavor and not much else.

With so many other canned ranch waters available, this one is hard to recommend.

Dulce Vida Tetra Pak Watermelon Margarita

This boozy 1-liter juice box comes courtesy of Dulce Vida, one of the most prominent players in the flavored tequila category. Clocking in at $17.99 and 15% ABV, it already has the makings of a great deal.

Pretty tasty too. Watermelon feels fresh considering the RTD format and the tequila is balanced without too sharp a bite. Oddly enough, there is a distinctly vegetal hint swirling around in here, which, if isn’t to your liking, can easily be dulled out with a squirt of lime juice.

Above all else, the price-to-size ratio on this is excellent. Considering its lightweight container, this feels like the perfect cocktail to bring on the go to summer barbeques and picnics. Dulce Vida also makes it in Paloma and standard Margarita varieties; worth checking out.

Dad Water

Doubling down on the success of the vodka-based Mom Water, husband-and-wife team Bryce and Jill Morrison recently introduced a tequila-based counterpart, appropriately dubbed Dad Water. These are non-carbonated, fruit-infused tequila waters sporting flavors such as “Steve” (grapefruit), “Gary” (pineapple jalapeño) and “Rodney” (blood orange).

Imagine an uncarbonated, tequila-spiked LaCroix. Though there isn’t a massive shift in flavor between each of the four dads, they all offer an easy-going sip that goes down great inside a tall glass filled with ice. Maybe with a few mint leaves sprinkled on top?

If you shy away from the artificial flavors and heavy carbonation of standard RTD offerings, Dad Water will be a hit.

