Most Buzzed About Tequila Releases of May 2023

Tequila releases are coming out like hotcakes as the spirit continues to climb in popularity. Sometimes, it’s hard to keep up.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the five most buzzed-about new bottles that came out in May 2023. These range the gamut from gold-coated “club” tequilas to small-batch artisanal spirits designed for only the most discerning of enthusiasts.

Mayenda Tequila

Mayenda is the first in-house tequila release from Campari Group, the Italian spirits giant behind brands like Aperol and SKYY Vodka. Though the company has previously invested in recognizable tequilas like Espolon and Cabo Wabo, they’ve never developed one from the ground up.

The big difference comes in the price tag. Brimming with strong agave character from aroma to flavor, this $80 blanco exists several notches above a $30 bottle of Espolon. If you’re buying tequila on a premium budget, check this one out.

Los Magos Sotol Whistlepig Edition #1

Perhaps the most unique release of the year, this latest bottling from Los Magos isn’t a tequila but a sotol. Distilled from desert spoon succulents in the Chihuahuan desert, Los Magos took its bright grassy spirit and then aged it in WhistlePig 10-Year Rye Whiskey barrels.

The end result is a truly unprecedented mix of oak-tinted flavor and terroir-driven greenery. If you’re looking for an exciting new fix, these retail for around $100.

Storywood Tequila Speyside 7 & 14

Taglined “Heart of Mexico, Soul of Scotland,” these new releases from Storywood are said the be the first ever tequilas aged in single malt Scotch whisky casks.

Aged tequila is usually finished in whiskey (with an “e”) barrels from the US and Ireland. Storywood says that these are the first to be aged in whisky (no “e”) barrels from Canada, Japan, or, in this case, Scotland.

We were big fans of both the 7-month reposado and 14-month añejo, which are now selling for $50 and $84 respectively.

La Caza Tequila

This trio of new tequilas is produced by the 5th generation Vivanco Family at the renowned Feliciano Vivanco y Asociados distillery.

Within this distillery, the “Mozart effect” is the secret ingredient. For the uninitiated, the Mozart effect posits that just 15 minutes of classical music listening can help improve spatial reasoning and intelligence. Whether or not you buy into the theory, rest easy knowing that these tequilas are cooked and fermented for over 90+ hours to the sounds of Mozart’s symphonies.

These are now selling for $57.99, $66.99 and $83.99 respectively.

Patron El Cielo

Last but not least, Patron is further diversifying its selection beyond the iconic short and stout bottles that made it a household name. In November it released Patron El Alto, and now, Patron El Cielo.

The gimmick comes in its distillation. While typical tequila is distilled twice, El Cielo is distilled four times over. The brand says that the technique imbues a “radiantly smooth” finish, though we remain skeptical. Increasingly distilled tequila is usually associated with diminished flavor — at the end of the day, this one might be more at home with vodka lovers than agave spirits enthusiasts.

Topped off with a gold cork, El Cielo is now retailing for $130.

