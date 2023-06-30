Most Buzzed About Tequila Releases of June 2023

As we move closer to the scorching heat of summer, an avalanche of tequila releases have been announced to capitalize on the festivities.

June offered an interesting, occasionally bizarre mix of new tequilas. In addition to releases from Guy Fieri and Lamborghini (yes, that Lamborghini), we saw a couple of English companies toss their hats into the agave spirits market as well as a unique “coffee-aged” reposado.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the six most buzzed-about new bottles that came out in June 2023.

Santo Añejo

Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar are back with their fifth tequila since 2017, a 24-month American Oak-aged añejo. The All-American duo has been promoting the hell out of this bottle with a number of press appearances and a vaguely defined “mystery NFT rewards” program.

Santo Añejo is currently available for pre-order at $89, with plans to officially release sometime in July.

El Mayor 25th Anniversary Extra Añejo

Beloved distiller El Mayor is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 6,000 bottles of a 39-month ex-bourbon barrel aged extra añejo. Master Distiller Rodolfo Gonzalez is said to have selected 25 barrels of the distillery’s oldest stock for this new $130 bottling.

El Mayor has previously released a series of specialty cask-aged extra añejos including ones finished in port, rum and sherry casks. Those were all great releases, so we imagine this is a must-buy if you can manage to snatch it up.

Tequila Patricia Lamborghini

Following in the footsteps of Tesla and Nobu, Wine By Lamborghini recently debuted a pair of ridiculously over-the-top tequilas designed in the likeness of racing trophies.

Founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini back in the 1970s, Wine by Lamborghini has established a name for itself over the decades with glitzy, club bottle-esque wine releases sold in all manner of gold foil and bespoke suitcases. We can’t vouch for the flavor or price point of these new tequilas ($140 for the Blanco and $200 for the Añejo), but, rest assured, Lamborghini seems comfortable riding the trends.

Quintaliza Reposado

Quintaliza Reposado is being marketed as the “world’s first ‘coffee-aged’ tequila.” Rather than make a liqueur, Quintaliza chose to rest its tequila in oak barrels that previously held artisanal coffee beans sourced from Chiapas, Mexico.

The resulting spirit delivers coffee flavor in subdued hints, not gobs. Combining aromas of caramelized agave and earth with a palate of roasted coffee, chocolate and oak, Quintaliza launched on Thursday at a suggested retail price of $79.

Sphynx Tequila

Former Big Brother contestants Sukhvinder and Imran Javeed unveiled Sphynx Tequila and its eye-catching bottles earlier this month. Compared to the average brand, this one is launching in a huge variety of expressions including a blanco, añejo, añejo cristalino and añejo “black oak.”

Available exclusively in the UK, bottles of Sphynx run the gamut from £70 to £250 each.

Quarter T/quila

Another spirit from across the pond, this one is actually distilled in the UK using agave imported from Jalisco (hence the name “T/quila,” which we’re not entirely sure is enough to skirt the protected designation of origin).

Beyond that, Quarter T/quila boasts a number of unique qualities. After being bottled at 12% ABV, this low-alcohol spirit is infused with black Sarawak and orange habanero pepper botanicals to give it a spicy, almost gin-like bite. This oddball combination of influences is currently on sale in the UK for £25 a bottle.

