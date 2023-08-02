On July 24th, National Tequila Day graced us with its boozy presence. Expectedly, tequila brands capitalized on the occasion with all manner of releases throughout the month.

If you’ve been hungering for variety, this month’s tequila launches have you covered; from tamarind to coffee to serrano pepper infusions, distillers went out of their way to capitalize on irregular flavors. Low-ABV alcohol, one of the industry’s defining trends over the past few years, also reared its head in unexpected ways.

Below, we’ve rounded up five of the most buzzed-about tequila releases of July 2023.

Cazadores Café

The ever-popular espresso martini has inspired an avalanche of liqueurs and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. The latest is Cazadores Café, a tequila-based coffee liqueur that follows in the footsteps of the discontinued Patron XO Café and contemporaries like Costa Café and Bandero Café. Needless to say, the “Café” market is beginning to get a little crowded.

Cazadores’ new 33% ABV liqueur is a variation of the brand’s Blanco infused with a blend of coffee and agave syrup. Bottles sell for a budget-friendly $28.

Trejo’s Spirits Tequila Alternative

Shaking up the celebrity alcohol market, character actor Danny Trejo launched a zero-proof tequila through his new brand Trejo’s Spirits. Commemorating 50 years of sobriety, Trejo has announced plans to branch into non-alcoholic rum, gin, mezcal and American whiskey in the near future.

Trejo’s Tequila Alternative is said to be rich, grassy and a hint oaky. If zero-proof spirits are your jam, the teetotaling liquor is currently on sale through Trejo’s Spirits for $36.

Punta Santos

Described as the “first-ever low-proof premium tequila,” Punta Santos clocks in at 28% ABV and 77 calories per serving contained within a beautiful chemistry glass-inspired bottle. Here’s the catch: it costs $100.

Whether or not you’re willing to pay $100 for a low-ABV tequila (technically classified as a “liqueur” due to its alcohol content) is up to you to decide. Co-founders Jorge Cerón and Diego Nuñez say that its flavor blends notes of agave, citrus and smoke with a subtle sweet finish.

Don Ramon Tamarind

The darkly sweet flavor of tamarind is a beloved addition to curry, candies and alcohol in Latin America, Asia and beyond. But — with the exception of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Vodka — the ingredient has never really caught on in the US.

Don Ramon is looking to change that with its new 35% ABV tamarind-flavored tequila. Perfect for cocktails and shots, the spirit is said to combine “bright and slightly spicy” flavors with “delicate” notes of syrupy tamarind. It’s currently retailing across the country for $25.

Fiero Serrano Tequila

Following up on its Habanero-infused tequila, San Francisco’s Hotaling & Co. announced a new serrano pepper-infused blanco. In terms of spice, habaneros sit around 150,000-325,000 Scoville Units (“very hot”) while serranos rest around 10,000-23,000 (“medium-heat”).

Accordingly, Fiero Serrano Tequila is being marketed toward both spice lovers and skeptics alike. If you’re looking to mix up a spicy margarita, Fiero Serrano is now retailing for $29.

