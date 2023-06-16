Father’s Day Tequila Gift Guide: Top-Shelf Spirits and More

Father’s Day is once again upon us and dads nationwide are looking for spirits gifts a little more exciting than whiskey stones or a 6-pack of beer.

For all the agave spirits loving family members in your life, we’ve put together a list of the very best Father’s Day tequila presents that’ll put a grin on even the grumpiest of faces.

Top-Shelf Spirits Picks

Casa Noble Tequila

Previously co-owned by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana, Casa Noble makes a fantastic line-up of tequila lauded for its combination of strong agave flavor and complex, herbaceous bite. Two bottles stand out in particular:

On the budget-friendly side, Casa Noble Reposado is an 11-month-aged milky sweet sipper that balances in notes of peach and orange rind. At $50, this one is perfect for tequila lovers and newcomers alike.

On the pricier side comes Single Barrel Extra Añejo, a 5-year-aged flavor bomb that combines a bright grassy palate with notes of baking spice, raisins, caramel and cookie dough. Coming in at $150, this is a bottle to buy for seasoned aficionados above all else.

Tequila de la Gente

Sometimes, it’s hard to recognize what you love in a good tequila — is it the oak or the agave? Caramel notes or rich earthy terroir?

Tequila de la Gente (TLDG) was designed for this exact dilemma. For a little over $100, you get a box of four añejo tequilas aged varyingly from 12 to 16 months in ex-bourbon barrels. Some of the tequilas are made from six-year-matured agave, others from 14-year. Some contain additives, while others do not.

With friends and family, you can taste each of the offerings and decide on a personal favorite. Here’s the kicker: TDLG is collecting votes from every tasting session and will eventually crown the most-loved tequila at the brand’s first full-bottle release. This isn’t just tequila, but a collaborative experience.

Bottle of the Month Club

If your dad is a fan of whiskey (we’ve heard that some are), we’d love to give a shoutout to our recently launched Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club.

Subscribers to the club get access to hard-to-find whiskeys each month that are carefully curated by the Whiskey Raiders staff and have a 90+ review rating. Even better, the club includes tasting sessions with Editor-in-Chief Jay West, labeled “the most prolific whiskey reviewer on the internet” by Gear Patrol Magazine.

Accessories, Mixers, Reading & More

Finding Mezcal: A Journey into the Liquid Soul of Mexico, with 40 Cocktails

Written by Del Maguey founder Ron Cooper, Finding Mezcal is a fantastic book exploring the traditions, rich history and very best cocktails that exemplify mezcal.

Cooper, who is often credited with popularizing mezcal in the United States, uses pictures and illustrations to highlight the families and small-scale distilleries that have launched the spirit into a worldwide phenomenon. At $30, this one pulls double duty as a home mixology essential and colorful coffee-table book.

Cocktail Smoker Kit

Cocktail smokers have become an increasingly popular staple among bartenders and showy party hosts over the past few years. While the practice of smoking wood chips or other aromatics is perhaps most popular with whiskey and bourbon, it’s a great addition to aged tequilas and an obvious pairing for a good smoky mezcal.

This kit, which includes a smoker, woodchips, filters and cleaning tools, currently sells for just under $60. If you’re looking for versatility, these work just as well for charcuterie boards and mysterious dishes as they do for cocktails.

Mike’s Hot Honey

Since launching in 2010, this signature combo of wildflower honey and Brazilian chili peppers has popped up at grocery stores across the nation. Though you might know Mike’s Hot Honey best as a BBQ condiment or spicy breakfast drizzle, it works just as well within cocktails.

The brand has a huge array of cocktail suggestions perfect for your next spicy margarita, Oaxacan Old Fashioned or other non-tequila-related beverage. They even sell a full-fledged cocktail set if you’re looking to up the peppery ante.

Tequila Glassware

There is a lot of spirits glassware on the market. Whether you’re sipping whiskey, champagne, wine or even beer, you’re bound to hear all sorts of conflicting opinions about the exact ones that supposedly work best. When it comes to agave spirits, we have two recommendations that stand out from the crowd — one new school, one old school.

On the one hand, we have the Denver & Liely glass: a self-described technological marvel engineered to highlight both taste and aroma in high-end spirits. You’ll find this recognizable silhouette in many a spirits lover’s collection for good reason.

On the other hand, we have traditional mezcal copitas. These short, stout ceramics have been used to drink mezcal within Oaxaca, Mexico for centuries. Their shallow design allows spirits to aerate, unveiling new hidden depths of character within the flavor. The ones recommended above are comparatively cheap and sport lovely little faces on the outside.

