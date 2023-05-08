Every Tequila Finalist at the 2023 World Spirits Competition

Best of the Best: Every Tequila Finalist at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
The film industry has Oscars and the music industry Emmys — in the world of alcohol, it’s all about the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
First convened by the Tasting Alliance in 2000, the SFWSC has persisted for decades as the world’s largest spirits judging competition. This year, 65 judges from across the world tasted over 5,500 spirits ranging whiskey, rum, gin, vodka and more in just three days.
Of the 48 tequila entries that won Double Gold this year, just 14 were selected as finalists for the Best In Show competition that will be held in June. The heavy-hitting list combines newcomers and old favorites alike.
Below, we’ve compiled every tequila finalist that has a shot at the grand prize next month. Prices vary wildly from the $35 Regalo Ancestral Blanco to the $279 Cierto Private Collection Extra Añejo.
Best Silver/Gold (Unaged)
Lana, Tequila Blanco
Website
Regalo Ancestral, Tequila Blanco
Buy Now | Website
Best Reposado
Hotel California, Tequila Reposado
Buy Now | Website
El Tequileno, The Sassenach Select Tequila Reposado
Buy Now | Website
Tequila Campo Azul, Reposado
Buy Now | Website
Tequila Ocho, Single Estate Reposado
Buy Now | Website
Best Añejo
Hotel California Tequila, Añejo Tequila
Buy Now | Website
Dos Armadillos Tequila, Añejo
Buy Now | Website
Tequila Dos Primos, Añejo
Buy Now | Website
Tequila de la Gente
Full Interview | Website
Baluarte Tequila, Añejo Tequila
Buy Now | Website
Extra Añejo
Cierto Tequila, Reserve Collection, Extra Añejo
Buy Now | Website
Don Vincente, Extra Añejo
Buy Now | Website
Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo
Buy Now | Website
Read More:
Essential Liqueurs for the Perfect Tequila Cocktail
$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story
From Jägermeister to Carrot Purèe: These 2023 Margarita Trends Are Upping the Ante
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.