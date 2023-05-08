Every Tequila Finalist at the 2023 World Spirits Competition

The film industry has Oscars and the music industry Emmys — in the world of alcohol, it’s all about the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

First convened by the Tasting Alliance in 2000, the SFWSC has persisted for decades as the world’s largest spirits judging competition. This year, 65 judges from across the world tasted over 5,500 spirits ranging whiskey, rum, gin, vodka and more in just three days.

Of the 48 tequila entries that won Double Gold this year, just 14 were selected as finalists for the Best In Show competition that will be held in June. The heavy-hitting list combines newcomers and old favorites alike.

Below, we’ve compiled every tequila finalist that has a shot at the grand prize next month. Prices vary wildly from the $35 Regalo Ancestral Blanco to the $279 Cierto Private Collection Extra Añejo.

Best Silver/Gold (Unaged)

Lana, Tequila Blanco

Regalo Ancestral, Tequila Blanco

Best Reposado

Hotel California, Tequila Reposado

El Tequileno, The Sassenach Select Tequila Reposado

Tequila Campo Azul, Reposado

Tequila Ocho, Single Estate Reposado

Best Añejo

Hotel California Tequila, Añejo Tequila

Dos Armadillos Tequila, Añejo

Tequila Dos Primos, Añejo

Tequila de la Gente

Baluarte Tequila, Añejo Tequila

Extra Añejo

Cierto Tequila, Reserve Collection, Extra Añejo

Don Vincente, Extra Añejo

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo

Read More:

Essential Liqueurs for the Perfect Tequila Cocktail

$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story

From Jägermeister to Carrot Purèe: These 2023 Margarita Trends Are Upping the Ante

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter