 Every Tequila Finalist at the 2023 World Spirits Competition
Best of the Best: Every Tequila Finalist at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Pedro WolfeMay 8th, 2023, 1:29 pm
Tequila Finalist

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo, one of 14 tequila finalist winners in this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition. (Photo: Avion Tequila)

The film industry has Oscars and the music industry Emmys — in the world of alcohol, it’s all about the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

First convened by the Tasting Alliance in 2000, the SFWSC has persisted for decades as the world’s largest spirits judging competition. This year, 65 judges from across the world tasted over 5,500 spirits ranging whiskey, rum, gin, vodka and more in just three days.

Of the 48 tequila entries that won Double Gold this year, just 14 were selected as finalists for the Best In Show competition that will be held in June. The heavy-hitting list combines newcomers and old favorites alike.

Below, we’ve compiled every tequila finalist that has a shot at the grand prize next month. Prices vary wildly from the $35 Regalo Ancestral Blanco to the $279 Cierto Private Collection Extra Añejo.

Best Silver/Gold (Unaged)

Lana, Tequila Blanco

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: Lana Tequila)

Website

Regalo Ancestral, Tequila Blanco

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

Best Reposado

Hotel California, Tequila Reposado

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

El Tequileno, The Sassenach Select Tequila Reposado

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: El Tequileno)

Buy Now | Website

Tequila Campo Azul, Reposado

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

Tequila Ocho, Single Estate Reposado

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: Tequila Ocho)

Buy Now | Website

Best Añejo

Hotel California Tequila, Añejo Tequila

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

Dos Armadillos Tequila, Añejo

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

Tequila Dos Primos, Añejo

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: Dos Primos Tequila)

Buy Now | Website

Tequila de la Gente

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: TDLG)

Full Interview | Website

Baluarte Tequila, Añejo Tequila

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

Extra Añejo

Cierto Tequila, Reserve Collection, Extra Añejo

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: Cierto Tequila)

Buy Now | Website

Don Vincente, Extra Añejo

Tequila Finalist

Buy Now | Website

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Añejo

Tequila Finalist

(Photo: Avion Tequila)

Buy Now | Website

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

