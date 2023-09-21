6 Spice-Forward Tequilas For Cozy Fall Sipping in 2023

Pumpkin spice lattes be damned — the warm, oaky embrace of an aged tequila is just as good a fit for fall as any other.

As summer comes to an end, we’ve put together six fantastic tequilas that balance sugar, spice and everything nice for cozy campfire sipping. Bottle prices range from $30 to $279, so, hopefully, there should be a little something for everyone.

Tapatio Reposado

Tapatio’s fantastic lineup of additive-free agave spirits is an all-time champ when it comes to bang for your buck. Founded in 1973 by the legendary Don Felipe Camarena Hernández, the brand’s innocuous bottles contain tequila miles better than its premium-priced competition.

Aged for 4-6 months in ex-bourbon barrels, Tapatio Reposado balances rich notes of sweet brown sugar, toffee and barrel spice perfect for both solo sipping and cocktail mixing. You’d be hard-pressed to find better tequila at $40.

Goza Single Barrel Reposado Tequila Seelbach’s Private Selection

Goza Tequila, acquired by Redemption Rye co-founder Dave Schmier earlier this year, recently collaborated with spirits retailer Seelbach’s for a limited run of single-barrel reposados.

The results from this 6-month expression are laudable, combining gentle tastes of sweet vanilla bean, hay and lime zest with a meaty finish chock full of honey, pepper and clove. Whether you’re a tequila skeptic or an experienced savant looking for exciting new bottles, you’ll find a lot to like. Bottles retail at a comfortable $45.

Lunazul Añejo

Founded in 2002 by Francisco Beckmann — an heir to the centuries-old tequila dynasty behind brands like Jose Cuervo, 1800 and Maestro Dobel — Lunazul has put out a lot of product over the years.

The brand’s Añejo is distilled at the Tierra de Agave distillery before being aged 18 months in white oak barrels. On the palate, this expression offers the usual combination of caramel and light oak, followed by a surpisingly long finish filled with cocoa, roasted agave, earth and minerality. Retailing for $30, this is a great pick for home mixologists looking to beef up their bar cart.

Don Fulano Añejo

Don Fulano’s highland-grown agave leans naturally sweet without veering into syrupy additive territory. Combine that with three years in French Oak barrels (the legal maximum for an añejo), and you get a toasty treat.

Though the oak influence is there, it doesn’t overpower the nuanced palate of hearty agave, bright tropical fruits, cinnamon and lingering earth. This expression does some heavy lifting within Don Fulano’s already-stacked catalog; at $90, this is a bottle you’ll want to sip slowly.

Fortaleza Reposado

The monumental cult status of Fortaleza has reached an unreasonable pitch over the past few years; bottles that once retailed for $50 are now being hawked for upwards of $400. In light of the trends, this sacred spirit is now, sadly, for collector’s eyes only.

If you have the funds to afford this elusive 7-month reposado, you’ll understand the hype. Brimming with butterscotch and toasted almond on the nose, its palate gives way to a robust mix of honey, clove, creme brulee and gobs of fresh roasted agave flavor. If you can manage to evade the gatekeeping tequila snobs, bottles of Fortaleza Reposado can be found for around $150.

Cierto Extra Añejo

A recent addition to the agave spirits market, Cierto Tequila’s tall-and-slender bottle is remarkably difficult to take a good picture of.

Despite our initial trepidations (seen above), there’s a lot to like. The brand’s Extra Añejo is aged for four years in French Limousin oak casks, and, even better, is distilled under the same roof as beloved imprints like Don Fulano, Tears of Llorona and Cimarron. The spirit floats with aromas of freshly baked bread followed by sweet and savory flavors of papaya, brown sugar, ginger and unexpected sesame notes.

Unabashedly oak-forward, this is an easy recommendation for any whiskey and bourbon lovers. Bottles retail for a pricy $279.

