6 Best Mezcals for a Smoky Margarita

At bars across the country, mezcal has established itself as the go-to spirit for drinkers looking to change up the order — after all, why order a margarita when you could order a mezcal margarita, or a paloma when there exists a mezcal paloma?

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best readily available mezcals for your favorite at-home cocktails. Some dial up the smoke while others trade in flavors of fruits, vegetality and rich terroir.

Del Maguey Vida

Del Maguey Vida is ubiquitous at bar counters across the country for good reason. If you’ve ever been recommended a cheap reliable mezcal, chances are, this is the one.

At $40 and 42% ABV, this bottle delivers gobs of smoky tropical fruit above all else. Balancing in flavors and aromas of grilled pineapple, citrus and leather, Vida can stand up to a packed cocktail without overpowering its more delicate notes.

La Luna Cupreata

Over 80% of commercially available mezcal in the United States is produced in Oaxaca. Though the region does make amazing spirit, it’s sometimes a little too easy to forget the rich heritage and production history of Mexico’s nine other mezcal-producing states.

Distilled from 15-year-matured Agave cupreata in the underrated region of Michoacán, this bottling from La Luna excels with a sweet and ashy combo of lemon custard, coconut, pepper and minerality.

While many of La Luna’s bottles sell in the $100-$150 range, La Luna Cupreata comes in at a nice affordable $38. At its price, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better mezcal pulling double duty as a solo sipper and cocktail mixer.

Banhez Espadin & Barril

Produced by a decades-old cooperative of mezcaleros in Oaxaca, Banhez Espadin & Barril combines tried and true Agave espadin with wild foraged, herbaceous Agave barril.

The end result is surprisingly sweet, folding in notes of vanilla bean, toffee, cream cheese and honey before finishing off with hints of apricot and mesquite smoke. This one hits a fine balance between that characteristic mezcal smoke and a sweet, welcoming palate.

Usually retailing around $30, this is an easy addition to the bar cart.

Mal Bien Espadin

Similar to industry mainstays like Del Maguey and 5 Sentidos, Mal Bien presents a “curated collection” of small-batch agave spirits sourced from producers throughout Mexico.

At $35, Mal Bien Espadin dials up the complexity without sacrificing its price tag. This expression mixes in notes of minerality, clay, pepper, faint fruits and lemon zest, a great deal more nuanced than the average mezcal espadin.

Given its complexity and high alcohol content (45.5% ABV), this one is a great choice for cocktails where mezcal takes center stage (perhaps an Oaxacan Old Fashioned).