5 Best Tequila-Based Liqueurs on the Market

Who doesn’t love a sweet liqueur!

Whether sipped solo or mixed into a decadent cocktail, spirits-based liqueurs are a staple of any home mixologist’s bar cart.

But the market has long been dominated by rum and whiskey-based products; between Kahlua and Baileys, it’s hard to find a tequila-based liqueur with any name recognition.

Below, we’ve put together a list of the best, oftentimes unconventional tequila-based liqueurs in circulation. All but one can easily be nabbed for under $40.

Costa Café

Debuted earlier this month, Costa Café is made from 100% Mexican coffee infused with Costa Hi/Lo tequila, the brand’s signature blend of highland and lowland-sourced agave. Brimming with flavors of vanilla, caramel and of course caffeine, this bottle tastes exactly how you’d expect it.

Amidst the trending popularity of espresso martinis and other coffee-based cocktails, coffee liqueurs have become a popular pick for spirits of all kinds. At $33, Costa Café is one of the best currently in production (more on that later).

Del Maguey Crema de Mezcal

Courtesy of the mezcal masters over at Del Maguey, Crema de Mezcal is a soft mix of organic agave syrup with San Luis del Rio Mezcal Espadin. As far as we know, it’s one of if not the only mezcal liqueur on the market.

Its taste combines the smokey bite of mezcal with gobs of delicately sweet flavor. It makes for a great addition to cocktails and an easy recommendation to mezcal skeptics who don’t know what they’re missing out on. At $36 a bottle, it doesn’t come too expensive either.

Agavero Tequila Liqueur

With its distinctive agave piña-shaped bottle, Agavero is one of the biggest players in the tequila liqueur market. The brand produces two expressions; a flagship product infused with damiana leaf and another infused with orange.

Though neither are necessarily solo-sippers, they make for a tasty splash into margaritas. Retailing for around $25, these are quick and easy additions to your bar cart.

Patron XO Cafe

A contentious fan favorite, Patron XO Cafe’s mix of coffee, chocolate and vanilla flavors reigned supreme for decades. The bottle’s success eventually paved the way for a cocoa-flavored XO Cafe Dark and a chile-infused XO Cafe Incendio.

Sadly for liqueur fans, the XO Cafe lineup was permanently discontinued in 2021. As fans unsuccessfully petitioned for its return, Patron Tequila president Mauricio Vergara said that the brand was looking to focus more on “on growing and protecting production and supply of our core super and ultra-premium tequilas.”

Patron XO Cafe can still be bought today, albeit at a ludicrous markup. Originally retailing in the $30 range, 750ml bottles of the liqueur are now reselling for upwards of $150. You might be safer buying a mini.

Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream

On the Instagram-friendly side of the spectrum comes Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream. Though cream-based liqueurs are typically associated with rum and whiskey, Tequila Rose has successfully managed to bridge the gap into agave spirits.

The brand has been produced for over 20 years at the Missouri-based McCormick Distilling Company. With a light pink tint and easy-going flavor, Tequila Rose has established itself a favorite among tequila enthusiasts and naysayers alike. The brand even released a tequila-filled creme egg last Easter.

Read More:

Essential Liqueurs for the Perfect Tequila Cocktail

A Look Inside The Decadent Yet Bizzare Margaritas From Netflix’s Drink Masters Cocktail Competition – Including One Too Dangerous To Drink

$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter