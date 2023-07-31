5 Best Pechuga Mezcals Made With Meats, Fruits and More

Pechuga mezcal (pechuga translating to “breast” in Spanish) is a centuries-old distillation method that elevates meat to the forefront. After harvesting and roasting their agave piñas, mezcaleros add an unexpected combination of fruits, vegetables and spices directly into the still. Above, they’ll hang a juicy protein that drips down gobs of savory flavor.

We’ve seen pechuga mezcals distilled with everything from rabbit to snake to alligator. On liquor store shelves, however, options tend to be more limited: most pechuga mezcals available in the US are distilled with either chicken, turkey or boar.

If you’re interested in exploring the agave spirits rainbow, we’ve put together a list of five pechuga mezcals that exemplify the very best in this niche subcategory. Be warned that prices tend toward the expensive.

La Luna Ensamble Destilado con Pechuga

Unlike the vast majority of commercially available mezcal — almost always distilled in Oaxaca — La Luna is distilled in the luscious mountains of Etucuaro, Michoacan. That unique origin influences this mezcal’s laundry list of regional ingredients that includes Jabali meat (wild boar), avocado leaf, epazote (Jesuit’s tea) and tejacote (Mexican hawthorn fruit).

What results is a potent 48% ABV mezcal that blends sweet and savory flavors of apple, sweet cream, toffee and lingering ash. So far as pechuga mezcals go, this is about as accessible as flavors can be. Though this expression can prove difficult to find, Old Town Tequila is currently selling 375ml bottles for $57.

El Jolgorio Pechuga

El Jolgorio (“the revelry” in English) specializes in highlighting niche agave varietals and locally sourced ingredients from throughout Oaxaca. After first distillation of its Espadin agave, El Jolgorio ups the ante with pineapple, orange, plantains and raw turkey breast during second distillation.

That meaty influence can be felt in this mezcal’s oily texture and peppery finish. Above all else, however, this is a pechuga that hits you with a burst of sweet fruit flavor ranging hints of blueberry, guava, banana and lemon. At $159, this bottle clocks in at the mid-tier price range for pechugas of this sort.

Lalocura Rainy Season Pechuga

This 50% ABV, $250 pechuga mezcal was originally produced in limited batches for Ivan Vansquez’s Madre restaurant.

Influenced by seasonal ingredients, Lalocura distilled a mix of Tobasiche and Espadin agave alongside banana, apple, apricot almonds, orange peels, rice and organic chicken raised on the mezcalero’s farm. Unsurprisingly, the spirit contains a wildly complex mix of flavors. Expect hints of pineapple, mango, papaya and salinity alongside subtle notes of garlic and sweet gruyere.

At its price point, this is a mezcal for bonafide aficionados through and through.

Del Maguey Iberico

One of the biggest names in the mezcal industry isn’t afraid to play around with unexpected ingredients. The signature addition here is Iberico ham, sourced from acorn-fed black-footed Iberico pigs treasured as a delicacy throughout Spain.

Spicy, salty and sweet, this mezcal has all the makings of a three-course meal. Combining aromas of smoke and chocolate on the nose, its palate dives head first into robust flavors of grapefruit, nougat, sweet potatoes and chipotle. Given its luxury ingredient list, it may come as little surprise that Del Maguey Iberico clocks in at $230.

Gracias a Dios Mezcal De Pechuga

Created by Maestro Mezcalero Oscar Hernandez as an ode to the Day of the Dead, Gracias a Dios Mezcal Pechuga is distilled with turkey, cocoa, walnuts, pineapple and raisins.

This expression combines the characteristic thick mouthfeel of pechuga mezcal with a complex palate of white pepper, rhubarb, lavender and lingering minerality. Of all the mezcals on this list, this is the one where you’ll taste that meaty influence the most.

At $110 a bottle, this is a budget-friendly (at least within this category) sipper perfect for exploring the depth of what “pechuga” really means.

