Yéyo Tequila Infuses Classical Music Into Latest Reposado

Yéyo Tequila is going all-in on two unique schticks for its latest limited-edition release; rum barrel-aging and classical music fermentation (we’ll explain in a minute).

Rather than using industry-standard ex-whiskey or bourbon barrels, Yéyo Tequila Reposado is aged for up to 10 months in Colombian White Oak dark rum barrels, providing a robust mix of tropical fruit and spice notes.

But the most unique and unexpected ingredient of all is the music.

According to Yéyo, classical music is played for a total of 190 hours during the fermentation of this “symphonic” tequila.

“This unique approach is based on the belief that the yeast’s expression of aroma is enhanced by the influence of sound frequency and intensity. The result is a relaxed and refined tequila, with a touch of musical elegance,” said Yéyo Tequila in a press release.

Surprisingly, Yéyo is not the first distiller to use this melodious methodology.

Renowned producer Tequila Cazadores is also a firm believer in what they call the “Mozart effect.” At their distillery in Arandas, Jalisco, Cazadores plays the famous composer’s music 24 hours a day from overhead speakers above dozens of 8,000-gallon tanks.





Yéyo Tequila has yet to announce what classical music they play for their reposado, but we can imagine it’s only the best of the best.

The brand is releasing just 500 cases of this new expression, retailing between $64.99 to $69.99 per 750ml bottle.

You can check out the Yéyo Tequila website here.

