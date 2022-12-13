World Cup: No Alcohol for French Team Ahead of Morocco Match

French coach Didier Deschamps has reportedly prevented the French national team from consuming alcohol in the lead-up to the climactic semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, the national team is adhering to a nutritional regimen, controlled hours of sleep, water treatment and more.

“Deschamps will not allow his players to drink alcohol after defeating England in the quarter-finals, although they were allowed to drink it after Poland was eliminated in the second round,” L’Equipe reported.

Thanks to Olivier Giroud, France was able to secure a narrow 2-1 victory against England on Saturday.

After the match, Coach Deschamps remarked that his team was a “bit lucky” to beat England in the quarter-finals. With only three full days to prepare for their match against Morocco’s Atlas Lions, it appears that he wants to leave as little up to luck as possible.

The French team’s strict regimen comes in preparation for an already historic semi-final match.

Morocco’s successful sweep through the World Cup has been grabbing headlines across the globe for good reason. After the team defeated Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, they became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals in the World Cup.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui even remarked that his team is “the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup.”

“We will prepare for the next game thoroughly. Morocco deserves praise,” Deschamps said. “Maybe they were not expected here [in the last four], but they conceded only one goal and then, seeing them here is not a surprise at all.”

