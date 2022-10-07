'Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort Launches Mezcal Brand

Jordan Belfort, perhaps better known as the Wolf of Wall Street, has partnered with Soul Spirits Group and Hangover Street to launch Mezcal SantoInferno in the United States.

SantoInfierno is produced in San Baltazar Guelavilla, Oaxaca. Their signature mezcal is an 100% 7-year-matured maguey Espadin distilled twice in copper pots. The resulting spirit highlights citrus and herbal notes, along with the roasted bite which many a mezcal is renowned for.

The brand’s name, which translates to “holy hell” in English, seems like a perfect fit for Jordan Belfort’s public image. Each of their black and white bottles is adorned with angels and devils bursting forth from a bed of ornate flowers.

SantoInfierno has previously collaborated with contemporary Mexican artist Carla Elena Name, releasing a limited-run mezcal packaged within a hand-crafted wooden box decorated with the artist’s work.

While celebrity endorsements have become a tried and true hallmark of the tequila industry as of late, fewer American stars have ventured into mezcal. Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have successfully broken into the industry with Dos Hombres Mezcal, but they seem to be the exception rather than the rule.

If you’re looking to buy a bottle of Mezcal SantoInfierno for yourself, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The SantoInfierno website currently only ships within Mexico, selling 750ml bottles for around $30.

Mezcal SantoInfierno will be officially launching in the United States sometime this fall.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter