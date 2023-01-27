White Claw Vodka Contains the Power of “Three 30-Foot Waves”

Amidst an industry-wide shift away from hard seltzers, White Claw is making the transition into spirits with its new White Claw Triple Wave Vodka.

Promised to hit stores in March, the wavy new vodka will come in Pineapple, Mango and Black Cherry flavors in addition to an unflavored option.

White Claw even claims to have invented a proprietary “Triple Wave Filtration” method for this assortment of spirits.

First distilled with charred coconut shells instead of activated carbon, the vodka is then filtered three times with what the brand says is a “total pressure equivalent to the power of three 30-foot waves.”

Hopefully, we will be able to withstand the sheer power of this innovative technique.

Launching nationwide in March, the 40% ABV original vodka and 30% ABV flavored versions will be retailing at $24.99 for a 1-liter, $19.99 for a 750-milliliter and $1.99 for a 50-milliliter.

In addition, White Claw has announced the debut of White Claw Vodka Sodas. Coming in Peach, Wild Cherry, Pineapple and Watermelon flavors, a release date has yet to be announced for these extra boozy canned beverages.

Though White Claw has long dominated the hard seltzer market since it launched in 2016, tastes are changing.

Recent trends have shifted in favor of pre-mixed cocktails; ready-to-drink (RTD) canned versions of margaritas, Moscow Mules, ranch water and everything in between.

A recently commissioned study predicted that pre-mixed RTDs will outpace the popularity of hard seltzers within the United States by 2026.

“Consumers in the U.S. have grown accustomed to the convenience and variety offered by RTDs, which has increasingly led to people trading up to spirit-based cocktails… as a result, hard seltzer volume is now projected to decrease after hitting all-time highs,” said Brandy Rand, Chief Strategy Officer at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that White Claw will be dropping off the market anytime soon.

Instead, the brand seems to be diversifying its offerings beyond what has worked so successfully over the past five years.

