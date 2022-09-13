Whisquila, Rumquila and Ginquila: Gimmicks or Godsends?

The fascinating world of blended alcohol grows more interesting by the day. Today, we’re going to take look at Whisquila, Rumquila and Ginquila, three blended expressions of tequila which go above and beyond in their dedication to all-out alcoholic mayhem.

We’ll take a tour through their producers, the oddball methods used to combine these spirits, and hear what consumers and critics have to say.

Red Eyed Louie’s Whisquila

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Red Eyed Louie’s claim to have “the world’s best blends.” Their logo, a forlorn skull with bloodshot eyes, may very well represent how you’ll feel after drinking one of their concoctions.

For their Whisquila, Red Eyed Louie’s starts with a rye whiskey made using water from the melted ice caps of the Rocky Mountains. The whiskey is then rested in new charred oak barrels, then blended with their own “Super Premium Tequila from Mexico.” Though the packaging won’t clue you in to where that tequila might come from, Whisquila is likely blended with some variation of Red Eyed Louie’s Tequila Plata, which is a double-distilled, chill treated and oxygenated 100% blue agave blanco.

The end product is said to combine the woody oak flavor of its whiskey barreling with notes of white peppers, tobacco, hazelnut and burnt honey. Reviewers have said its flavor tends far more towards the lime notes of a tequila than than oak of whiskey, but results will vary.

Find Red Eyed Louie’s Whisquila for $35 at Reserve Bar.

Red Eyed Louie’s Rumquila

Another blended experiment from Red Eyed Louie’s, Rumquila takes sugary sweet Puerto Rican rum and combines it with the floral-leaning flavors of a tequila.

This is an interesting idea – while the flavor of an aged tequila anejo is often compared to that of whiskey, tequila and rum are rarely compared to one another in terms of flavor.

What results is a particularly sweet combination of the two, said to bear a strong smell of alcohol and an even longer finish. For those looking to try a one-of-a-kind oddity, Rumquila will surely be an interesting pick.

Find Red Eyed Louie’s Rumquila for $35 at Reserve Bar.

Skeptic Ginquila Reposado

Skeptic calls themselves the “curious spirits” brand, proudly proclaiming that they exist “at the intersection of craft & science.” This Illinois-based distillery makes a gin, a vodka, and of course a Ginquila.

Skeptic’s Ginquila bares a unique production process. Their combination of gin and tequila is infused with flavors of papaya, cinnamon, thyme, chipotle and arbol pepper, after which it is cold vacuumed then rested in former tequila barrels. Interestingly, this makes Ginquila not a combination of aged tequila reposado with gin, but an entirely aged spirit of its own.

For those skeptical of flavor-infused spirits or blended alcohol, you’ll be surprised to hear that Ginquila Reposado comes highly reviewed. Heavy on the classic gin staples of juniper and rosemary, Ginquila balances its palate out with aged notes of butterscotch and creamy vanilla. An off-kilter combo, but one which works remarkably well.

Find Skeptic Ginquila Reposado for $35 at Shop Skeptic.

